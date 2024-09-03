Citlali in Genshin Impact: Leaks and everything we know

Citlali is an upcoming unit in Genshin Impact and leakers have revealed the character’s expected release window, kit, and appearance.

Genshin Impact version 5.0 saw the release of Natlan and players have been busy pulling for Mualani and Kachina. However, the upcoming updates also have multiple characters lined up for release and fans are eager to learn about them beforehand.

One such highly anticipated unit is Citlali, one of the characters who made her appearance in the Archon Quest and also in the Ignition Teaser: A Name Forged in Flames trailer that was released on July 12, 2024.

Here is what we know about Citlali so far from leaks and official information. It is important to mention that even though the leakers have a strong track record, players should take them with a grain of salt and wait for confirmation from the developers.

HoYoverse Citlali is an upcoming unit in Genshin Impact.

No, there is no official release date for Citlali in Genshin Impact.

However, leakers have claimed that she will become playable only after version 5.2. This means players won’t be able to get their hands on the unit until December 2024 or early 2025.

Who is Citlali?

Citlali is a character who hails from Natlan and is part of the Masters of the Night Wind Tribe. She primarily works as a fortune teller and her services are often used by Mualani.

She has a medium female model and based on what has been shown so far, Citlali will have pink hair and blue eyes. Finally, you could also see markings on her body, though it is unclear whether those are tattoos related to her tribe or body paintings.

Citlali element and weapon

Citlali is rumored to be a 4-stat Catalyst user in Genshin Impact similar to Ningguang and Sucrose.

She is also expected to be a Cryo unit as her vision was visible in the Ignition Teaser, though it can change on release.

Citlali leaked kit

Here is what the leakers have to say about Citlali’s leaked kit in Genshin Impact:

Elemental Skill creates an Elemental Shield

Elemental Burst allows Citlali to deal off-field Cryo damage to enemies

That’s everything you need to know about Kachina in Genshin Impact. For more on the game, check out all the free characters you can get, how the Pity system works, and whether or not it’s cross-platform.