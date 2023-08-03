Need to know if Genshin Impact can be played offline? We’ve got you covered with all the information about whether or not an internet connection is needed for the gacha game.

HoYoverse’s Genshin Impact is one of the most popular mobile games available in 2023, with dedicated fans logging into the world of Teyvat every day.

3 years on from its surprise launch in 2020 and there’s a lot of content to enjoy in Genshin Impact, whether you’re rolling for the latest 5-star characters on exclusive banners, exploring the vast open world, battling enemies, or even playing the in-game Genius Invokation trading card game.

If you’re a newcomer to the gacha title, however, you may be wondering if it’s possible to play offline with no internet connection, so here’s everything you need to know.

HoYoverse New Genshin Impact players may want to know if the game can be played offline.

Can Genshin Impact be played offline?

Unfortunately no, Genshin Impact can not be played offline.

To enjoy the game, players will have to maintain an internet connection the entire time. The only exception to this is when using mobile devices where you can rely on your data plan to keep you connected if you’re not in an area with Wi-Fi, however due to the sheer size of the game we’d recommend only doing this if you have an unlimited data plan.

While the always-online status of Genshin Impact may be disappointing to some, it’s perhaps unsurprising this is the case given HoYoverse release updates including dungeon resets and live events every few weeks.

Most of your data is also stored within the game’s servers instead of your device which is another reason for the required internet connection.

That’s everything you need to know about whether or not Genshin Impact can be played offline! For more content, check out our guides below:

