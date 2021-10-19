Everything we know about Baizhu in Genshin Impact: abilities, release date

Baizhu has been widely rumored to be one of Genshin Impact’s upcoming releases. The Liyue pharmacist already features prominently in the game’s story, but here’s what we know about his potential abilities and release date through leaks and datamines.

As far as Genshin Impact’s upcoming characters list goes, Baizhu is a bit of an outside pick. He’s floated in and out of the game files ⁠— because of his place as an NPC.

However, with his Dendro vision and the upcoming launch of the new element, the hype around his potential release is higher than ever before. Some datamines point that way too.

Here’s what we know about Baizhu so far, including leaked abilities and a rumored release date.

Baizhu release date in Genshin Impact

Baizhu doesn’t have a set release date in Genshin Impact yet, but there is some speculation.

Dendro is set to be introduced into Genshin Impact shortly, with the earliest possible date set in around February 2022 with the release of update 2.4 and The Chasm.

While there’s no news of Baizhu coming at the same time, with the Sumeru reveal around the corner in update 3.0, keep your eyes peeled early next year for Baizhu’s potential arrival as a playable Genshin Impact character.

Baizhu abilities in Genshin Impact

While Baizhu hasn’t had his kit datamined yet, players are convinced he will be one of Genshin Impact’s first Dendro characters due to his lore.

Although he hails from Liyue, he wields a Dendro vision as an NPC up at Bubu Pharmacy. It also fits in with his story as a pharmacist with an uncanny knowledge of herbal medicine, given Dendro is meant to be a plant-based element.

Baizhu weapon in Genshin Impact

Baizhu does suffer from a lot of health problems too in his lore, so players suspect he would wield a magical weapon like a Catalyst once he becomes a playable character in Genshin Impact.

However, much like his abilities, nothing has been revealed by leakers or datamined yet. His model as a playable character exists in-game, but exact specifics are still unknown.

Baizhu story in Genshin Impact

We already know a fair bit about Baizhu thanks to his input in the Genshin Impact story. The owner of a popular pharmacy in Liyue, he is known for treating all kinds of ailments with his herbal medicine.

He has an intense fascination with eternal life too. He brought in Qiqi because of her zombie-like attribute stopping her aging. His white snake, Changsheng, means long life in Chinese too.

We will update this piece with more Baizhu leaks and details as his Genshin Impact release nears.