Genshin Impact Key Sigil locations can be tricky to find in Enkanomiya, so find out where each one is hiding and what they do in the 2.4 update.

Genshin Impact Key Sigils are a new overworld item that was added as part of the game’s 2.4 update, which introduced the new Enkanomiya Island. Just like Anemoculus and Electroculus, Genshin Impact Key Sigils can be found scattered around Enkanomiya.

While some of these collectibles can be incredibly easy to find, there are a number that can prove tricky to obtain. If you’re looking for all the Key Sigil locations in Genshin Impact, then make sure you check out our hub to help you claim all the 2.4 rewards.

Advertisement

Contents

What are Key Sigils in Genshin Impact?

Key Sigils are a new overworld item in Genshin Impact that can be found in Enkanomiya – the new Inazuma island. These small blue squares come in five different varieties and can be used to open a number of locked seals.

Once travelers have found matching Key Sigils, they can be slotted into the seal spots on nearby walls to claim a bounty of rewards. If you’re looking to add plenty of Artifacts, Mora, and Primogems to your inventory, then finding all the Key Sigil locations in Genshin Impact should be a top priority.

All Key Sigil locations in Genshin Impact

In order to find every Key Sigil location in Enkanomiya, you’ll need to be prepared to do a lot of traveling through the underground island. Fortunately, the Genshin Impact interactive map has noted down every Key Sigil location currently in the game.

Advertisement

You’ll know when you’re near a Key Sigil as a marker will appear on the minimap, and a subtle sound will begin to play. Due to the cavernous nature of Enkanomiya, you’ll often need to look above and below ground to find each Key Sigil.

How to use Key Sigils in Genshin Impact?

Once you have discovered every Key Sigil location in Genshin Impact, you’ll need to locate the glowing seals that are scattered around Enkanomiya. These glowing runes are located on the island’s walls and structures.

Read More: Best Yae Miko Genshin Impact build

Some seals only appear when Enkanomiya switches between Whitenight and Evernight – the island’s day and night cycle. This is changed by using the Dainichi Mikoshi tower and the various mechanism connected to this artificial sun.

Advertisement

If you find certain seals that don’t appear to be active, then be sure to switch between Enkanomiya’s Whitenight and Evernight cycle. It’s also important to note that only Key Sigils that match the seal can be used to unlock the rewards.

Key Sigil rewards in Genshin Impact

Key Sigils reward travelers with Common Chests and Exquisite Chests, which in turn, give you a number of items. These range from the following:

Weapons

Mora

Enhancement Ore

Character experience materials

Primogems

Electro Sigils

So, there you have it, every Key Sigil location in Genshin Impact. Make sure you use this guide to claim all the Enkanomiya rewards and check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

Advertisement

Kuki Shinobu leaks | Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks | Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks | Best Genshin Impact characters | Best Shenhe build | Best Yun Jin build | Arataki Itto details | Gorou details | Hu Tao Build | Ayaka build | Baal build | Eula build | Ganyu build | Klee build |Kokomi build | Yoimiya build |How to link your Genshin accounts | Best 4-star characters | How to find hidden treasure chests | How to get more Primogems and Wishes | What is Pity? | How to set up 2FA | Best free to play weapons