All Genshin Impact Chevreuse ascension materials
Chevreuse is a brand new 4-star Pyro unit that is set for release in Genshin Impact version 4.3. Here are the ascension and talent level-up materials for the unit.
Genshin Impact ever since the release of Fontaine has once again managed to appeal to the audience. The characters, storytelling, environmental setting, and QoL changes in the game have hit the mark which has made players across the world very happy.
The biggest talking point so far has been the characters that are hitting the mark in terms of design and viability. Hence, with Navia and Chevreuse releasing in version 4.3, the hype is at an all-time high. If you are planning to get Chevreuse, you will be looking to build her as soon as possible.
Therefore, we have got you covered with regard to her ascension and talent level-up materials.
Chevreuse ascension materials in Genshin Impact
The ascension materials for Chevreuse are not officially available. However, the leakers at Honey Hunter World have provided all the necessary information regarding the unit. In order to ascend Chevreuse you will need Agnidus Agate Silver, Fontemer Unihorn, Lumidouce Bell, and Meshin Gear.
Here are the exact number of items that you will need to ascend Chevreuse:
- Agnidus Agate Silver x1
- Agnidus Agate Fragment x9
- Agnidus Agate Chunk x9
- Agnidus Agate Gemstone x6
- Lumidouce Bell x168
- Fontemer Unihorn x46
- Meshing Gear x18
- Mechanical Spur Gear x30
- Artificed Dynamic Gear x36
Chevreuse talent level-up materials in Genshin Impact
Here are all the talent level-up materials for Chevreuse in Genshin Impact:
- Teachings of Order x9
- Guide to Order x63
- Philosophies of Order x114
- Meshing Gear x18
- Mechanical Spur Gear x66
- Artificed Dynamic Gear x93
- Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom x18
- Crown of Insight x3
This is all that you need to know about Chevreuse ascension materials in Genshin Impact.
