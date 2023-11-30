All Genshin Impact Chevreuse ascension materials

Chevreuse is a brand new 4-star Pyro unit that is set for release in Genshin Impact version 4.3. Here are the ascension and talent level-up materials for the unit.

Genshin Impact ever since the release of Fontaine has once again managed to appeal to the audience. The characters, storytelling, environmental setting, and QoL changes in the game have hit the mark which has made players across the world very happy.

The biggest talking point so far has been the characters that are hitting the mark in terms of design and viability. Hence, with Navia and Chevreuse releasing in version 4.3, the hype is at an all-time high. If you are planning to get Chevreuse, you will be looking to build her as soon as possible.

Therefore, we have got you covered with regard to her ascension and talent level-up materials.

HoYoverse Chevreuse ascension materials in Genshin Impact revealed

Chevreuse ascension materials in Genshin Impact

The ascension materials for Chevreuse are not officially available. However, the leakers at Honey Hunter World have provided all the necessary information regarding the unit. In order to ascend Chevreuse you will need Agnidus Agate Silver, Fontemer Unihorn, Lumidouce Bell, and Meshin Gear.

Here are the exact number of items that you will need to ascend Chevreuse:

Agnidus Agate Silver x1

Agnidus Agate Fragment x9

Agnidus Agate Chunk x9

Agnidus Agate Gemstone x6

Lumidouce Bell x168

Fontemer Unihorn x46

Meshing Gear x18

Mechanical Spur Gear x30

Artificed Dynamic Gear x36

Chevreuse talent level-up materials in Genshin Impact

Here are all the talent level-up materials for Chevreuse in Genshin Impact:

Teachings of Order x9

Guide to Order x63

Philosophies of Order x114

Meshing Gear x18

Mechanical Spur Gear x66

Artificed Dynamic Gear x93

Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom x18

Crown of Insight x3

This is all that you need to know about Chevreuse ascension materials in Genshin Impact. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

