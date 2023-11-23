All Genshin Impact Ayato ascension materials

Ayato, the Hydro DPS unit in Genshin Impact is set to receive a rerun in version update 4.2. Here are the ascension materials that you will need for Ayato in the game.

Ayato is an exceptionally powerful unit in Genshin Impact. He has very good damage output, and he also functions quite well with other units like Furina, Xingiu, and Yelan. His versatility makes him one of the best units to invest in within the game.

Hence, if you are interested in pulling for Ayato, you can collect his ascension and talent level-up materials right away since all of them are available in the game. In case you are not sure about the exact materials you need, we have got you covered.

HoYoverse Ayato’s ascension and talent materials can be found in Inazuma

All ascension materials for Ayato in Genshin Impact

Ayato in Genshin Impact needs Varunada Lazurite Silver, Sakura Bloom, and Old Hanguard. You will also need Dew of Repudiation which can be farmed by defeating the Hydro Hypostasis. The exact number of materials that you require for Ayato has been discussed below:

Varunada Lazurite Silver x1

Varunada Lazurite Fragment x9

Varunada Lazurite Chunk x9

Varunada Lazurite Gemstone x6

Sakura Bloom x168

Old Handguard x18

Kageuchi Handguard x30

Famed Handguard x36

Dew of Repudiation x46

Genshin Impact Ayato talent level-up materials

In order to upgrade Ayato’s talents, you will need Teachings of Elegance, Old Handguard, Mudra of Malefic General, and Crown of Insight. The exact number of materials that you need has been discussed below:

Teachings of Elegance x9

Guide to Elegance x63

Philosophies of Elegance x114

Old Handguard x18

Kageuchi Handguard x66

Famed Handguard x93

Mudra of Malefic General x18

Crown of Insight x3

This concludes all that you need to know about Ayato’s ascension materials in Genshin Impact. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

