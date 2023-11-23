All Genshin Impact Ayato ascension materials
Ayato, the Hydro DPS unit in Genshin Impact is set to receive a rerun in version update 4.2. Here are the ascension materials that you will need for Ayato in the game.
Ayato is an exceptionally powerful unit in Genshin Impact. He has very good damage output, and he also functions quite well with other units like Furina, Xingiu, and Yelan. His versatility makes him one of the best units to invest in within the game.
Hence, if you are interested in pulling for Ayato, you can collect his ascension and talent level-up materials right away since all of them are available in the game. In case you are not sure about the exact materials you need, we have got you covered.
All ascension materials for Ayato in Genshin Impact
Ayato in Genshin Impact needs Varunada Lazurite Silver, Sakura Bloom, and Old Hanguard. You will also need Dew of Repudiation which can be farmed by defeating the Hydro Hypostasis. The exact number of materials that you require for Ayato has been discussed below:
- Varunada Lazurite Silver x1
- Varunada Lazurite Fragment x9
- Varunada Lazurite Chunk x9
- Varunada Lazurite Gemstone x6
- Sakura Bloom x168
- Old Handguard x18
- Kageuchi Handguard x30
- Famed Handguard x36
- Dew of Repudiation x46
Genshin Impact Ayato talent level-up materials
In order to upgrade Ayato’s talents, you will need Teachings of Elegance, Old Handguard, Mudra of Malefic General, and Crown of Insight. The exact number of materials that you need has been discussed below:
- Teachings of Elegance x9
- Guide to Elegance x63
- Philosophies of Elegance x114
- Old Handguard x18
- Kageuchi Handguard x66
- Famed Handguard x93
- Mudra of Malefic General x18
- Crown of Insight x3
This concludes all that you need to know about Ayato’s ascension materials in Genshin Impact. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.
Best Yae Miko build | Best Albedo build | Best Aloy build | Best Ayaka build | Best Barbara build | Best Childe build | Best Eula build | Best Ganyu build | Best Hu Tao build | Best Itto build | Best Jean build | Best Kazuha build | Best Keqing build | Best Klee build | Best Kokomi build | Best Mona build | Best Qiqi build | Best Raiden Shogun build | Best Shenhe build | Best Venti build | Best Xiao build | Best Yoimiya build | Best Yun Jin build | Best Zhongli build