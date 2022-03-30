All buffs and nerfs in Genshin Impact Version 2.6: Yae Miko, Kokomi, more

Genshin Impact 2.6 character buffs and nerfs have helped to fix a number of bugs, which have enabled the likes of Yae Miko and Kokomi to truly shine. So, before you delve into the latest content, be sure to check out all the latest character changes.

The Genshin Impact 2.6 update is finally here, which means Travelers can finally spend their Primogems on the Kamisato Ayato banner. If that wasn’t enough, there’s also the addition of The Chasm – a new cavernous area that has been added to the game.

While many players will be busy farming to get Ayato’s best build and exploring the new content, HoYoverse has made a number of significant changes to some fan-favorite characters. In fact, the likes of Yae Miko, Kokomi, and Bennett have all received some much-needed fixes.

Advertisement

Whether you’re looking to build the most powerful team comp in Genshin Impact or just wish to know whether your favorite unit was hit hard, then be sure to check out all of the character buffs and nerfs in Genshin Impact 2.6.

Contents

Genshin Impact 2.6 character buffs and nerfs

The Genshin Impact character buffs and nerfs for 2.6 mainly focus on fixing bugs that have impacted each unit’s performance.

Those hoping for fixes to Yae Miko’s Elemental skill targeting will be glad to see that HoYoverse has finally addressed this game-breaking issue, while the abnormal damage from Eula and Bennett have also been rectified. All changes are listed below.

Advertisement

Sangonomiya Kokomi

Switching characters immediately after Kokomi has cast her Elemental Skill, and then switching back to Kokomi no longer results in the skill effect playing abnormally.

Yae Miko

Yae Miko’s foxtail effect now appears normally when she activates her Elemental Burst immediately after Raiden Shogun has used her Secret Art: Musou Shinsetsu.

Sesshou Sakura will now prioritize attacks on the nearest opponents within range and no longer hit opponents at random.

Eula

HoYoverse has fixed an issue where the damage dealt by Eula’s Lightfall Sword from her Elemental Burst was abnormal when the frame rate was low.

Bennett

Bennett’s Passive Talent “Fearnaught” no longer has an abnormal duration under certain circumstances.

Advertisement

So, there you have it, all the Genshin Impact character buffs and nerfs in the 2.6 update.

Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

Best Albedo build | Best Aloy build | Best Ayaka build | Best Barbara build | Best Childe build | Best Eula build | Best Ganyu build | Best Hu Tao build | Best Jean build | Best Kazuha build | Best Keqing build | Genshin Impact pick rates | Genshin Impact banner: What is the current banner? | All banner reruns in Genshin Impact