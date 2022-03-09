Albedo banner rerun in Genshin Impact: Potential release date, 4-star characters, more

The Genshin Impact Albedo banner rerun will enable players to add the Geo character to their team, so here’s everything we know about his return so far.

Albedo is a 5-star Geo character that is a great addition to any Genshin Impact team looking for a tanky support. The Kreideprinz utilizes his sword and AoE abilities to obliterate clustered enemies, while his tanky defense enables him to effortlessly sponge incoming damage.

In fact, when Albedo is equipped with the best build, he can make short work of even the most stalwart of foes. While the game’s Albedo banner rerun was recently released, many Genshin Impact players will have missed the opportunity to unlock him.

Whether you’re looking to unlock his power Constellation buffs or just wish to add him to your roster, then we have all the information you need about Albedo’s possible rerun.

Is there an Albedo banner rerun release date in Genshin Impact?

As of writing, HoYoverse has yet to reveal an official release date for an Albedo banner rerun. The Chief Alchemist previously received a rerun in the Genshin Impact 2.3 update, which famously introduced Arataki Itto to the game.

As the Albedo banner recently just came out, we expect HoYoVerse won’t give him a dedicated rerun for a while. In fact, there have been no leaks or news to indicate that he will be available in the upcoming 2.6 banners.

While this doesn’t mean Albedo won’t get a rerun in the future, it’s likely that players will need to wait a while before he returns to Genshin Impact.

Albedo banner rerun 4-star characters in Genshin Impact

The Albedo banner rerun characters have yet to be revealed, but HoYoverse will announce which 4-stars will join him as we get closer to a possible release date. All the previous characters that received a rate up in Albedo’s banner can be found below:

Fischl (Electro)

Sucrose (Anemo)

Bennett (Pyro)

Noelle (Geo)

Rosaria (Cryo)

So, there you have it, everything we know about the Albedo banner rerun. Make sure you check out our other Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

