Win a $500 Best Buy gift card by completing this Dexerto survey

Published: 5/Feb/2021 16:38 Updated: 5/Feb/2021 16:48

by Dexerto

At Dexerto we’re constantly striving to take our coverage of esports, gaming and online entertainment to the next level. With this in mind, we’re asking you to complete a short survey to tell help us understand what we do well, what we could do better and what our audience would like to see more of. 

If the chance to be brutally honest with us about our content and website isn’t exciting enough, we’re also offering residents of the United States of America the chance to win a $500 Best Buy gift card.

If you’re a US resident, you’re eligible to win the grand prize by simply completing the survey.

The survey will let us know more about our readers and viewers, helping guide us to better serve you in the future and produce the content you want to see in the way you want to see it.

Anyone can fill out the 10-minute survey ahead of its February 28 closing date, but please remember that the $500 gift card prize is available to US residents only.

The full terms, conditions and rules for the $500 gift card giveaway can be found here.

Entertainment

G FUEL reveals new flavor with Logic: Bobby Boysenberry

Published: 4/Feb/2021 14:48 Updated: 4/Feb/2021 15:18

by Calum Patterson
G FUEL and Logic are teaming up and launching a new flavor: Bobby Boysenberry. Logic says he’s always been a fan of the G FUEL products and it’s in keeping with his moves into streaming and gaming in 2020.

After “retiring” from music last year, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, better known as Logic has been streaming on Twitch, where he boasts over 500,000 followers. As well as gaming, he will often produce beats live on stream.

In July, he struck a seven-figure deal with Twitch to stream on the platform exclusively, and is now expanding his gaming-focused partnerships with G FUEL.

The new flavor will launch on February 17, and pre-orders will are live now until February 5.

The flavor will be available in 16 oz cans in the US, as well as powder.

“I’m beyond excited to announce my official flavor in partnership with G FUEL. As a passionate gamer and a fan of G FUEL, this flavor is yet another amazing moment for my career and fans,” Logic said.

G FUEL describes the Bobby Boysenberry flavor as “perfectly sweet, tart, and juicy, and is as unique as Logic’s cinematic storytelling ability is unrivaled.”

The flavor will first be available in powdered form, and will launch with limited-edition collectors boxes which include a 16 oz shaker cup. In April, the flavor will go on sale in 16 oz cans, but only in the US.

G FUEL founder and CEO Cliff Morgan confirmed that they were expanding their five-year partnership with the rapper.

“Logic is a prolific artist who selflessly inspires peace, love, and positivity among his fans. We’re humbled and honored to expand our five-year partnership and collaborate with him on producing G FUEL Bobby Boysenberry,” Morgan said. “This flavor is dedicated to all the Bobby Boy fans around the world who want increased energy and focus as they overcome obstacles and conquer challenges in both life and gaming.”

You can preorder the new flavor from G FUEL now, but you’ll need to be quick as preorder availability ends on February 5.

This latest flavor is in addition to their many other flavors inspired by gaming content creators, including PewDiePie, KSI, LIRIK, FaZe Rug and Jev, Roman Atwood and many more.