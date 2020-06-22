Twitch pledges to make platform “safer” after streamer abuse allegations

Twitch has pledged to make their streaming platform “safer for everyone” in a statement released in response to the numerous sexual abuse allegations leveled at a handful of high-profile streamers using the Amazon-owned site in the last few days.

On June 20, popular Destiny streamer Lono ‘SayNoToRage’ was accused by multiple women of making unwarranted sexual advances. Their accusations alleged the Twitch partner had, on multiple occasions, “cornered” women and pressured them “for sex" at annual gaming events.

Over the weekend, more women came forward with their own stories. Some were related to SayNoToRage. Others were new accusations, leveled at YouTuber Tom 'ProSyndicate' Casell and CSGO caster Henry ‘HenryG’ Greer, among others.

Advertisement

Twitch released an official statement on June 21, responding to the multitude of accusations that had come to light on social media across the weekend.

The platform said it took all recent accusations “extremely seriously.” The site also confirmed it had opened investigations into the accounts of the accused streamers, and added they would “work with law enforcement where applicable.”

Read more: Syndicate denies multiple sexual abuse allegations

“We’re thankful for the bravery shown by those who have come forward to speak about their experiences, and we are committed to working to make the streaming community safer for everyone,” the official statement concluded.

Advertisement

Twitch has come under fire for its official statement since it was posted. According to music streamer YourStarling, who replied to the site’s Twitter post, Twitch chief executive Emmett Shear was made aware of “partners using their platforms to abuse women,” with her "case" used as an example.

Read more: Former Mixer employee calls out management for alleged racism

The streamer alleged his response during the All Hands meeting was to say ‘Wow, the things that go on our platform, can’t really comment,” before moving on. YourStarling added that the meeting was “recorded,” but that she didn’t have the recordings on-hand.

Advertisement

Dexerto has reached out to Twitch for a response to YourStarling’s allegations.

This was a recorded meeting A YEAR AGO. He KNEW that there was a partner abuse problem at Twitch. He was given information about partners weaponizing their platforms. He didn't follow up, he didn't address it. This is Twitch culture. Sweep the ugly stuff under the rug for profit. — ✨ Starling ✨ (@YourStarling) June 22, 2020

Some of the accused gaming personalities have already issued responses to the growing accusations. SayNoToRage made a since-deleted video which attributed his actions to his own troubled past, but admitted he removed it due to sounding “insincere.”

Read more: SayNoToRage accused of harassment by multiple women

Syndicate was accused of sexual abuse by ZombiUnicorn and ex-girlfriend KaitlinWitcher. He admitted he was "in actual shock" and confirmed he would be making a statement on what he said were “false allegations” soon.