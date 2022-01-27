TikTok star Leonardo Gil dies in hit and run at age 34

TikToker and doctor Leonardo Gil has died at age 34 from a hit and run accident.



The 34-year-old doctor, Leonardo Gil, who gained popularity on TikTok with over 100,000 followers, has died following a hit and run incident on his motorbike after finishing a shift at a hospital in Hialeah, Florida on January 25.

According to a report by WSVN, a passerby found the 34-year-old on the ground after the accident, and immediately called emergency services.

Leonardo was rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

Leonardo began working at Hialeah hospital as a janitor 10 years ago when he moved from Cuba. Gil eventually became a patient transporter and went on to become an endoscopy technician.

His aunt Katiuska Fernandez told WSVN: “Leonardo knew how to make people smile. Whether he met you on the streets, or if you were one of his more than 90,000 TikTok followers, his goal was to brighten up your day.

“Everybody knows he’s going to say something good,” she added.

Leonardo Gil’s TikTok popularity

The popular doctor would reply to comments during his break while working at the hospital. From hilarious dances to jokes, Leonardo would average hundreds of thousands of views on each TikTok.

Devastated by the news, fans of the TikToker have flooded the comments of Leonardo’s most recent TikTok.

“I can’t believe you are gone. You will be missed. My heart is completely broken at this moment,” said one fan. ” I can’t believe this, I’m in shock,” another added.

A GoFundMe to help cover the funeral and memorial costs was set up shortly after the TikTok star’s death. So far over $13,000 has been raised by over 200 donators.