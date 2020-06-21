Syndicate accused of “sexual abuse” by content creator ZombiUnicorn

Twitch streamer and YouTuber Natalie 'ZombiUnicorn' Casanova has accused YouTuber Tom 'ProSyndicate' Casell of sexual abuse.

The streamer alleges that the incident took place while they were working together on the Legends of Gaming show, a tournament between YouTube gamers in 2016.

Posting a video to her Twitter account on June 21, Casanova explains that the pair had been in a consensual relationship, but that on one occasion the encounter had become non-consensual.

"He said he didn't have any [condoms], so I said we can only continue if you pull out, because I don't take birth control. When the time came, I was on top of him, he was saying that he was about to, and I was like ok I'm getting off, and he held me down physically, so that I could not get off of him. I smacked him and said 'no, stop!'."

In her tweet, ZombiUnicorn said, "I FINALLY realized my own story of sexual abuse that I'd long passed off as him just 'being a d**k'. I tried to remain cordial bc of his position/power until I just cut him off entirely. @/ProSyndicate"

In the video, she explains in detail the events leading up to and the encounter itself, claiming that despite Cassell saying that he did not have a condom, she later found them in his bathroom.

Warning: Clip contains explicit description of sexual abuse.

TW: R*pe.



Seeing so many brave women come forward with their stories, I FINALLY realized my own story of sexual abuse that I'd long passed off as him just "being a dick." I tried to remain cordial bc of his position/power until I just cut him off entirely. @/ProSyndicate pic.twitter.com/6UpWHOH6sl — #BLM Nati Casanova Ⓥ (@TheZombiUnicorn) June 21, 2020

Casanova says that after the incident, she tried to maintain the friendship and be cordial, "because of his position and power", but later decided to block him and was "avoiding him at all costs."

"I am worried that he's going to try to come after me, because I'm saying this, but it's all true." ZombiUnicorn explained that a woman who works for Syndicate's company, 3BLACKDOT, took her to the pharmacy to get Plan B the next morning.

In follow up tweets, Casanova also alleged that Cassel had shared private photos of her without permission or knowledge.

After it happened, I did share this with friends and family privately. A lot of friends know/knew and I moved on from it for years. But yesterday realizing it for what it was, it brought a new wave of emotion/numbness. Now that I've said my peace, I would like to move on again. — #BLM Nati Casanova Ⓥ (@TheZombiUnicorn) June 21, 2020

Two hours before posting her video, ZombiUnicorn asked her followers what they would call the scenario.

So when you have sex with someone and they lie about having condoms then hold you down to cum inside without your consent *on purpose*, forcing you to take Plan B which they knew gives you extreme side effects that you avoid by using other birth control...



What do you call that? — #BLM Nati Casanova Ⓥ (@TheZombiUnicorn) June 21, 2020

Dexerto has reached out to ProSyndicate for comment.

Cassell runs two popular YouTuber channels, boasting a combined subscriber count of over 12 million. He's also one of the most followed streamers on Twitch, with a further 3 million followers.

Casanova is a popular Twitch streamer also, with over 200,000 followers on the platform.

The allegations come the day after a number of women in the gaming industry reported instances of harassment, prominently against Destiny streamer SayNoToRage.