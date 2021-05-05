Sinatraa's ex deletes post with "additional claims" and police report details - Dexerto

Valorant star Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won’s ex-girlfriend, Cleo ‘cle0h’ Hernandez, has removed her “additional claims” post on Twitter that stated she had filed a police report against the esports player.

In March, Overwatch League MVP turned Valorant sensation Sinatraa was accused of sexual abuse by an ex-girlfriend, cle0h, resulting in suspensions from both Sentinels and Riot Games.

As the situation continued to progress, cle0h made a second post in April to explain that a police report had been filed and an investigation into the situation was well underway.

However, for reasons unknown, the Tweet and associated document have been removed from the internet.

Sinatraa’s ex deletes Tweet

Along with the Tweet being deleted, the link to the extensive document is now broken.

Google’s error notification claims that the “file you’ve requested has been deleted,” suggesting that this was done of cle0h’s own accord.

While there could be several reasons that the document has been removed, presumptions immediately point to a matter of legalities.

Sinatraa is still benched by Sentinels as investigations continue. His spot has been filled by former Cloud9 player Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo, who has helped the team secure their place at Stage 2 Masters in Iceland, the first major LAN event for Valorant.

For Sinatraa’s part, he hasn’t made any public statements since his initial denial of cle0h’s accusations on March 11.