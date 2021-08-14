Overwatch & League of Legends fans pay tribute to murdered voice actress Christiane Louise

Overwatch, Halo, and League of Legends fans are paying tribute to Brazilian voice actress Christiane Louise after she was killed on August 6, 2021.

Local authorities in Rio de Janeiro have arrested a man in connection to the murder of Brazilian voice actress Christiane Louise. Known for lending her vocal talents to Cortana (Halo), Mercy (Overwatch) and Sivir (League of Legends), she had established herself as an excellent professional in the gaming and entertainment industry at large.

Her voice can also be heard in The Simpsons, Everybody Hates Chris, and League of Justice Without Limits. Beginning her career in the mid-90s with Art Sound studios, she created a career full of colorful, rich characters. The news of her death was confirmed by her co-worker Mário Tupinambá Filho via Instagram. “I love you forever,” he wrote in a touching tribute.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mario Tupinamba (@mariotupinamba.nao.oficial)

Developments after Louise’s passing have now turned into a murder investigation. Brazilian police have apprehended suspect Pedro Paulo Gonçalves Vasconcellos da Costa on suspicion of murder after he allegedly confessed to police. Pedro’s mother, Eliane Gonçalves Vasconcellos da Costa, has also been connected to the crime but she has not been found by the authorities at the time of writing.

Tributes and love for the life of Christiane Louise have been pouring in from fans across the globe. Spanning her various collective works, heart-warming messages continue to remember the actress for her impact on the lives of fans. Notably, multiple Overwatch players have left simple tributes in the form of Mercy’s signature phrase “Heroes Never Die”.

Heroes Never Die. — 河北墨麒麟 (@13589137500h) August 14, 2021

heroes never die🥺💞such a tragedy — Wifey🔮✨ (@gurryelmars) August 14, 2021

Rest in Peace, heroes never die 💛 — Katie | 🥀 (@yelenaswifex) August 14, 2021

Christiane Louise’s legacy lives on through her immense library of work.