If you need to scan a document, iPhones have a handy feature that allows you to do so — here’s everything to know about scanning documents on iPhones.

There are several occasions where you might need to obtain a digital version of a printed document, but if you don’t have a scanner handy, you are actually able to scan documents using your iPhone.

The feature is available from the Notes app, and makes it a lot easier to scan something so that you can have a digital copy easily accessible from your device.

If you want to know how to scan documents using your iPhone, here’s how to do it.

Unsplash: Bagus Hernawan You are able to scan documents just using your iPhone.

How to scan documents on iPhone

To scan documents on your iPhone, you will first need to locate the Notes app, which will have been pre-downloaded onto your iPhone.

Once you’ve got the physical document you want to scan at the ready, simply do as follows:

Open the Notes app. Click on the icon in the bottom right corner to create a new note. Tap the camera icon. Select ‘Scan documents.’ Hold your phone over the document so it fits entirely on your screen. Click the shutter button. Drag the circles at the corners of the document to line it up. Click ‘Keep scan.’ Tap ‘Save.’

