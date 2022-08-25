Former Gears of War pro player killed in Virginia county shooting

Former Gears of War pro Chris ‘Xcells’ Hill was shot to death in an incident on Wednesday night, after an encounter with a homeowner.

The Gears of War community is mourning the death of one of their own after Ex Enigma6 Group player Xcells was reportedly shot and killed.

According to a report by WFXRTV, 26-year-old Hill approached a man at a home along Virgil Goode Highway in Virginia.

Police received a call about shots being fired at 9:28 PM. Authorities say that “an encounter occurred” that resulted in Hill being shot and killed.

The Gears of War community is mourning the loss.

News reporters also indicate that his body was visible on the front lawn of the house.

However, currently, no charges have been filed or are pending according to WDBJ7, which cites a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

“I know you were battling so many demons from your past and trying to be a better person. I’ll cherish the times we got to talk and watching you compete,” wrote one of his friends, xSUND0WN. “Regardless of any and everything, you didn’t deserve this Chris.”

More information is scheduled to be released later on August 25.