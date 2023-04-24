Exclusive: JD Fenix voice actor says he hasn’t “heard anything” about Gears of War 6

Liam McIntyre, who voiced JD Fenix in the last two Gears of War games, reveals he is yet to hear from the devs about Gears of War 6, with the actor also weighing in on the split ending of Gears 5 and whether or not he would want to be involved in the live-action Gears of War Netflix film.

Back during the time of the Xbox 360, the Halo and Gears of War franchises were the two big flagship exclusives for Microsoft. And while the Halo series has been struggling to reclaim its old success, fans of the Gears series are hotly anticipating the release of Gears of War 6.

While the original trilogy and spinoff game largely focused on a linear experience, Gears 5 broke the mold by opening up the world. Players were able to traverse around different terrain, explore new areas, and even make gaming-altering choices toward the end of the narrative. Much like a classic action RPG title.

However, little to nothing has been mentioned about Gears of War 6 despite Gears 5 having been released all the way back in 2019. At the beginning of 2023, Dexerto reported that the game was in development following an online job listing. However, the exact state of the game is still yet to be confirmed.

Liam McIntyre hasn’t heard about coming back as JD for Gears of War

The Coalition JD Fenix was a playable character in Gears 4 and a supporting one in Gears 5

During our exclusive interview with Liam McIntyre at Supanova Melbourne in April, the actor spoke about his role as JD Fenix in the last two installments of the franchise. Also revealing what he knows about the next sequel.

When we asked McIntrye if he has been called in for Gears of War 6, the actor candidly revealed that he is yet to hear about whether or not he will be coming back for the new game.

“I haven’t heard anything! And that’s genuine. Like it’s not even one of those ‘I’ve got an NDA I can’t tell you.’ I’m like, where we at?” The actor then added, “I don’t know whether or not they’re like ‘we’re about to finish production and I’m sorry you were not the canon choice.’”

Liam McIntyre on the split ending of Gears 5

At the end of Gears 5, players were forced to choose between saving either JD Fenix or Dell, two characters who gamers had grown to love throughout the past two games. While Dell was more of a fan-favorite character, many players still chose to save JD because of their love for Marcus Fenix.

Xbox Game Studios Fans have been patiently waiting for any news about Gears of War 6

For McIntyre, this split ending is one that he hopes could even lead to two different experiences for players in Gears of War 6, likening the move to something out of a Mass Effect game.

“I pitched a whole thing where I’m like, we can do both trust me it’ll be great,” he said, before admitting “I don’t think people care what I think. I don’t know what they’re gonna do, maybe like a Mass Effect split storyline thing depending on what save game you have from the last one?”

Would he be interested in playing JD in the live-action Netflix Gears of War film?

Finally, we asked McIntyre what his thoughts were on the previously announced Gears of War Netflix film. Quizzing him on whether or not he would be interested in taking part if JD was added into the live-action franchise in the future.

Xbox Dave Bautista in Gears of War armor for a promotional video

“I’m gonna make peace with the fact that if they make JD in the live-action they’ll probably pick Liam Hemsworth or something like that. There is no world where they are not going to take Dave Bautista [as Marcus].”

Time will tell when and if more news about Gears of War 6 is revealed. However, one thing we can confirm is that Liam McIntyre would love to come back as JD Fenix for the next game, should he get the call.

