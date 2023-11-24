Zenless Zone Zero players demand HoYoversee revert Nicole censorship

Zenless Zone Zero players have voiced their frustrations over the latest censorship, which has made changes to Nicole’s features.

The Zenless Zone Zero closed beta is finally here and players are currently busy delving into HoYoverse’s latest game. This beta enables players to play through sections of the campaign and try out characters ahead of the game’s official release.

It’s certainly an exciting time for fans who wish to get an early glimpse of Zenless Zone Zero’s gameplay and gacha system. However, a new case of character censorship has left the community frustrated, with many highlighting their disappointment online.

Zenless Zone Zero Nicole censorship sparks anger

Posting on the official Zenless Zone Zero Reddit page, one player highlighted how the developers have censored Nicole’s design. The screenshots show how the character’s assets have been adjusted, while the physics behind them seems to have been drastically changed.

This has been met with an output of anger from frustrated fans, with many wanting HoYoverse to revert the recent change entirely. “They even changed her poses and animation. this is really heartbreaking. REVERT THE CENSORSHIP,” said one player.

Others were also keen to point out how the Zenless Zone Zero censorship doesn’t line up with the game’s marketing and subsequent age rating. “Regardless of whether you believe this is a minor difference, or whether you even care about Nicole’s design or not, censorship is just flat out trash,” responded another player.

“Especially when all your promotional material so far has been the uncensored designs, we’re going to see many more instances of censorship as players get more units and the game has been marketed as 16+ instead of 12+ like Genshin/HSR where censorship made sense.”

Even popular streamer Tectone voiced his desire for HoYo to revert Nicole’s censorship, taking to X to voice his frustrations. Of course, this isn’t the first time HoYoverse has come under fire for its use of censorship. In fact, the devs famously made changes to Mona, Jean, Rosaria, and Amber’s outfit designs – an area that received a lot of backlash from the Genshin Impact community.

There was also the addition of the censor bubble, which covered all characters’ waists whenever they swam in the Fontaine region. So, the censorship surrounding Nicole’s design is certainly not anything new, but whether HoYoverse will revert this change or continue to censor more characters in Zenless Zone Zero remains to be seen.