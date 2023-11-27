Zenless Zone Zero players demand HoYoverse change “disheartening” Energy system

The Zenless Zone Zero closed beta is finally live, but players are already calling for changes to the game’s Energy system.

Zenless Zone Zero is the latest title from HoYoverse, the developers behind the ever-popular Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail gacha games. While the latest game ditches the open-world exploration, it features fast and flashy combat that players must master.

The Zenless Zone Zero closed beta has given us an early look into the world, characters, and gacha mechanics. While the response to the free to play game has been positive, many ZZZ players want HoYoverse to make adjustments to the current Energy system.

Zenless Zone Zero players slam Energy system

Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail all have Energy systems, with players needing to spend Resin and Trailblaze Power in order to farm resources and upgrade materials. Whether it’s taking down bosses or simply entering a dungeon to farm Artifacts, Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail fans are no strangers to these stamina systems.

However, unlike HoYoverse’s previous releases, Zenless Zone Zero requires adventurers to spend Energy to do Main Story and Side Quests. This essentially stops players from being able to progress, an area that has come as an unwelcome surprise for the game’s community.

“Personally, I knew there’d be energy but I was kind of not expecting an energy system which takes energy even for main quests,” said one player. “I know it’s subject to change but still, it’s a bit disheartening.”

Other players were also keen to highlight the Energy mission cost is likely down to the arcade game implementation. “It kinda seems they want people to use downtime to play the arcade games and stuff, but hopefully there’s some spamable content to play with actual characters and no cost for story quests.”

It’s important to note that Zenless Zone Zero is currently in closed beta, which means HoYoverse could make adjustments. As always, we’ll be sure to provide updates on this, should any changes occur.