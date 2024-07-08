Zenless Zone Zero players defend game over claims it’s too easy

The Zenless Zone Zero community is defending the game’s difficulty, following discussions that the new gacha is too easy.

Zenless Zone Zero’s release on PS5, PC, and mobile has received a mixed reception from gacha game fans. While ZZZ still features the usual banner mechanics, flashy character animations, and polish associated with HoYoverse games – many players believe it’s too easy.

Popular Twitch streamers like Asmongold recently called out the simplistic nature of the title’s combat, stating that it is “inferior” to Honkai Star Rail & Wuthering Waves. However, Zenless Zone Zero fans believe the difficulty debate is unwarranted.

“I’ve played several gacha games and can say without a doubt that the beginning to early mid-game of gacha games are usually pretty damn easy,” wrote one player on the official ZZZ Reddit page.

“Especially since most gachas just hand out free stuff and characters at the beginning, so you can always just brute force with over-leveled characters at the start. It’s never until you start unlocking some endgame content that the difficulty actually spikes.”

There’s no doubt that the devs have been generous to the community, particularly when it comes to giving out 100 free pulls and 80 Boopons. Not only does this enable players to roll for the best characters, but it can also reward you with Bangboos that you can use in combat.

It’s also important to note, that devs have stated that ZZZ offers a more casual experience. In an interview with Dot Esports, Zhenyu Li, the producer of the game, famously revealed that Zenless Zone Zero’s main goal is to create a game for both casual and hardcore action game players.

HoYoverse ZZZ’s difficulty is one of the biggest complaints surrounding the game.

While many have yet to make it to the end game, ZZZ’s community believes that the game will never be as difficult as other ARPGs.

“Expecting Souls levels of difficulty in a gacha, whose primary market has always been mobile, seems like the gaming equivalent of running headfirst into a brick wall and then complaining that there was a brick wall in the way,” wrote another player.

“Like, they have no one to blame but themselves there. This sh*t is the same for literally every gacha in existence. I’ve seen a ton of fans praise Punishing: Gray Raven for its difficulty, and while I’m sure it’s there – PGR has clearly shown itself to be a tried and true gacha in its genre…It sure as sh*t didn’t start that way.”

So far, Zenless Zone Zero enables players to select between Casual and Challenge modes before going out on missions. It’s currently unknown whether the devs will add another difficulty mode to address complaints, but with the arrival of upcoming events and updates – ZZZ’s difficulty could increase in the future.