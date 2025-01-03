Zenless Zone Zero gets Fate collab before Honkai Star Rail thanks to amazing mod

Zenless Zone Zero received a Fate collab way before Honkai Star Rail thanks to an unofficial mod, bringing with it two of the anime’s most iconic characters.

During the version 2.4 livestream on July 19, 2024, HoYoverse announced that the free-to-play gacha game would be getting an exciting collaboration with Fate/Stay Night Unlimited Blade Works. The popular anime is known for its amazing animation and adrenaline-fueled battles, making it the perfect choice for a crossover.

Since the announcement, HoYo has been radio silent, leaving fans wondering what the HSR x Fate collab will entail. So far, leakers have claimed that the collab will bring a new planet, characters, skins, and Light Cones to the game.

One renowned leaker claims to have uncovered the collab characters, suggesting that both Saber and Archer (Emiya) will be joining HSR’s roster. Well, not to be outdone, another fan has made a mod that showcases what a ZZZ x Fate collab would look like.

Posting on the Chinese video-sharing platform, Bilibili, one user uploaded a video of them playing as two iconic Fate characters. Harumasa’s model has been replaced with Archer, which is extremely befitting considering Archer is a legendary bow wielder.

Harumasa is also known to dash in for some quick melee hits with his deadly dual blades – another area he shares with Archer. Emiya often utilizes his Kanshou and Bakuya during close-range duels, slicing and dicing his foes with lightning speed.

Meanwhile, Nicole’s model has been switched to Rin Tohsaka, a powerful mage and successor of the Tohsaka family. Given that Rin is also the master of Archer, it makes sense that the pair have synergy. The Chain Attacks look particularly stylish, with Nicole/Rin’s energy field pulling in enemies that enable Harumasa/Archer to finish off the boss.

If this unofficial ZZZ x Fate collab looks this good, then we can’t wait to see what the devs have cooked up when the Honkai Star Rail collab releases. Be sure to check out our HSR x Fate guide to get the lowdown on everything we know so far.