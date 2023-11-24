Zenless Zone Zero Equalizing Test Gleam event: Dates, how to enter & more

HoYoverse fans currently have a chance to gain access to the Zenless Zone Zero beta test period thanks to a Gleam event. Here’s everything you need to know about the event including the dates it’s running, and how to enter.

Despite releasing some of the most beloved gacha games on the market over the past few years, including Genshin Impact, and Honkai Star Rail, HoYoverse shows no signs of slowing down with their next project, Zenless Zone Zero on the horizon.

This new title will maintain the expansive roster of unique characters, and action-packed content that fans have come to love from the team’s previous titles but it will introduce more dungeon-crawling elements and some roguelike mechanics. For fans eager to take part in the most recent closed beta, a Gleam community event is offering those who enter the chance to win access.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event for Zenless Zone Zero, including the dates and exactly how you can enter.

The new Gleam event for Zenless Zone Zero is giving fans the opportunity to win access to the game’s closed beta which is exciting news for anyone who wants to experience what the upcoming anime title has to offer before its official launch.

The event is running from November 24, 2023, to November 27, 2023, 11:00 (UCT +8), so make sure to take advantage of it while you can! Everyone who enters will be rewarded with Test Qualification x10 which will increase your chance of being selected for the closed beta.

How to enter Gleam event

To enter the Zenless Zone Zero Gleam event, simply follow the steps below:

Visit the official event website.

Enter your details including your HoYoverse account ID , your full name , and email address .

, your full , and . Press the Save button and your entry with be submitted.

It’s important to note that you can gain even more entries by logging in with various online accounts including Twitter, Facebook, Discord, and Gmail. This means you can submit up to 8 entries in total.

That's everything you need to know about the Equalizing Test Gleam event for Zenless Zone Zero!

