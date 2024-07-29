Zenless Zone Zero devs reveal major updates coming in future updates

HoYoverse has revealed details about changes that will be coming to the game in Version 1.1, 1.2, and more. So, here’s everything you need to know – including combat difficulty adjustments, protagonist changes, and more.

From new character banners to additional story chapters, Zenless Zone Zero continues to grow with every new update. However, HoYoverse recently announced several changes that will be coming to the free to play gacha game.

In the first developer Q&A since launch, the devs revealed that there will be major changes to the game’s combat as well as quality of life improvements. So, without further ado, here’s everything changing in the 1.1, 1.2, and future ZZZ updates

Article continues after ad

Expected 1.1 changes

HoYoverse ZZZ will be adding harder combat challenges to the game.

First up, are optimizations that are expected to be released in the Version 1.1 update – alongside Qingyi, Jane Doe, and Seth Lowell.

We’ve listed all the changes below:

Narrative changes

In the latest story missions of Version 1.1, players will be able to interact with New Eridu’s neighborhoods and fight through levels to advance the story’s progress from the perspective of the mission’s protagonist.

Article continues after ad

Manual Chain Attack button

A new button will be added to the squad lineup interface before entering combat. In this mode, after Stunning an enemy, your actions will not trigger other Agents’ Chain Attacks. Additionally, a “Cancel Chain Attack Combo” function will be added to combat, allowing you to choose whether to use the “Manual Chain Attack” mode according to your preferences.

Article continues after ad

Harder combat challenges

HoYoverse will be adding a series of challenging combat missions and game modes that will be regularly updated.

Enemy UI improvements

The devs have improved the display of enemies’ attribute resistances in Shiyu Defense. This will make it easier to select suitable Agents for each challenge.

Avatar adjustments

Following the release of the 1.1 update, players will be able to select their favorite Agent as their Inter-Knot avatar. (You have to unlock an Agent to use their avatar icon.)

Mobile UI changes

The mobile battle menu interface will allow you to customize certain UI buttons within a preset, so you can choose the controls that best suit your playstyle.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Expected 1.2 changes

HoYoverse Monitor Array is receiving some changes.

New commission feature

A “Fairy Assistance” feature (temporary name) will be added. Once you meet certain requirements, you can hand over missions to the Fairy and receive all your uncollected commission rewards after a set period of time.

Monitor Array speed changes

While exploring the “Monitor Array” the automatic accelerated playback will not be interrupted by other events. The animation playback speed for some events will also be increased.

New “Preset Lineup” feature

Starting from the 1.2 update, players will also be able to choose whether to include Bangboo in their lineup for battle commissions. Lineup controls before the “Shiyu Defense” will also be optimized.

Article continues after ad

Agent Training adjustments

The Entrance location for Agent training will be changed, and repeated combat stages will be added.

Time-changing feature

After reaching a certain Inter-Knot level, a time adjustment feature will be unlocked.

Background brightness optimizations

Per player feedback, HoYoverse has altered the background brightness in certain commissions.

HoYoverse HoYoverse has a lot planned for future updates.

Different Agents for exploration

The devs have teased that players will be able to control other characters, not just Wise or Belle when exploring the city. More details will be shared in a future Special Program Livestream.

Article continues after ad

HoYo will be making adjustments to the game’s existing character models to enhance the visual experience.

Article continues after ad

Combat UI improvements

Both the regular interface interaction and combat UI will receive changes to help make the onscreen action more readable.

There are a lot of major changes coming to Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 and 1.2 updates, so if you’re looking to read about all the new content, then be sure to check out our 1.1 hub and schedule guide.