Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel: How to craft cards, earn crafting points

Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel has over 10,000 cards for players to collect, enough to strike fear into the heart of the most experienced duelists. Finding that elusive spell you need in Master Duel’s many packs could take hours, so you’ll be glad to hear that the game has a card crafting system. Here’s how it works.

Seemingly out of nowhere, Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel dropped onto consoles and PC on January 18. Even though we’re still waiting for the iOS and Android versions, players are already well on their way to becoming the King of Games.

With thousands of cards and plenty of secret packs to open, it’s easy to get swamped with items that don’t fit your finely tuned deck. Likewise, it can make finding the one card to unlock your deck’s full potential feel like a Needle Worm in a haystack.

Luckily, Master Duel comes complete with a crafting system that lets players make the exact cards they want. It seems a little confusing at first, but with this easy guide, you’ll be able to build the perfect deck in no time.

How to earn Crafting Points in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel

Before you start producing cards quicker than Konami, you’re going to need to stock up on Crafting Points. There are four different kinds of Crafting Points in Master Duel, each corresponding to the different rarities of cards on offer. They are:

Normal (N)

Rare (R)

Super Rare (R)

Ultra Rare (UR)

It requires 30 Crafting Points to make that rarity of card, so 30 Rare Crafting Points to make a Rare monster, for example. Luckily, they’re super easy to come by once you know how.

All you have to do is dismantle an unwanted card of that rarity to earn Crafting Points. You can do this in the deck editor by simply bringing up the Card Menu (L2 or LT on consoles) and hitting “dismantle.”

Each dismantled item grants 10 CP, so you’ll have to discard three for every card you craft. It may seem like a lot for one card, but once you get into the loop of opening packs, dismantling, and crafting, it’s a pretty forgiving system.

How to craft cards in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel

Head into the deck editor Hit the search bar on the right of the screen Type in the monster, spell, or trap card you’d like to craft Bring up the Card Menu Select “Generate” It’s time to duel!

In order to craft cards in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel, the first thing you’ll need to do is head into the deck menu and select “edit deck” on the one you want to add cards to. From here you will be met with all of the cards in your deck, with all the spares you own but are not being used on the right of the screen.

Advertisement

Clicking the search bar in the top-righthand corner (triangle or Y on consoles) brings up a text box where you can type in the name of the card you need to craft. Flick through all the options to find your dream card, and bring up the Card Menu.

From here, all you have to do is scroll down to “generate” and select the number of times you want to craft the card. It costs 30 Crafting Points for each version, so make sure to save up before you start crafting.

So there you have it! That was everything you need to know about crafting in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel. Be sure to stay tuned on Dexerto for more handy Yu-Gi-Oh guides.