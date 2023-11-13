Yu-Gi-Oh Blue Eyes White Dragon statue can be summoned for a historic low price

Yu-Gi-Oh’s most iconic monster is brought to life in this highly detailed statue, which is selling now at its lowest-ever price.

Across the Yu-Gi-Oh TCG and anime, Blue Eyes White Dragon reigns supreme as the most famous and beloved monster. The signature summon of beloved original series character Seto Kaiba, Blue Eyes has been with Yu-Gi-Oh from the very beginning.

With such enduring popularity, it’s no surprise that the Blue Eyes White Dragon has been immortalized by First 4 figures as a collectible statue. The Blue Eyes statue is on sale at Amazon now for $100.47, coming in at a whole 28% less than its regular price point of $140.

In saving you those $40, Amazon’s current price for the Blue Eyes White Dragon First 4 figures statue is the lowest of all time on the site. If you’re an avid Yu-Gi-Oh duelist or have fond memories of the original anime, this could be the perfect time to purchase the statue and show your Yu-Gi-Oh loyalty.

Konami

The Blue Eyes White Dragon statue is a perfect likeness of the creature’s fearsome, iconic appearance. With a huge amount of detail, the Blue Eyes’ anime aesthetic allows it to look larger than life, displayed on a high-quality base.

While Yu-Gi-Oh has moved on to other series, settings, and casts over the years, the original series still holds a special place in fans’ hearts. Seto Kaiba is arguably the most popular and well-known character in the series, occasionally eclipsing series protagonists Yugi and Atem. With their return in the franchise-celebrating Dark Side of Dimensions movie, Kaiba and his Blue Eyes White Dragon remain anime icons for a whole generation.

If you aren’t buying for yourself, the Blue Eyes statue could make a fantastic gift, selling right now in time for the holidays.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.