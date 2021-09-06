Yakuza director hints future games could be set outside Japan

In a new interview, Kazuki Hosokawa, the director of the latest Yakuza game, hinted the series could have future titles set outside of Japan.

With the latest Yakuza title, named “Lost Judgement,” set to come out on September 24, 2021, director Kazuki Hosokawa sat down with thegamer.com for an interview on the future of the series.

According to Hosokawa, Yakuza developer Ryu Ga Gotoku (RGG) Studio will definitely be making more Yakuza games. However, some future titles could take a big step for the series and be set outside of Japan.

During the interview, Hosokawa, who’s been working on Yakuza games for the last six years, said worldwide launches for RGG titles would continue, and they had also opened up a whole new realm of possibility for the games themselves.

Future Yakuza games could be set outside of Japan, “taking characters to new countries with new locations to explore, battles to fight, and mysteries to uncover,” according to the director.

This would be a massive step for Yakuza, which, so far, has taken place entirely within the country. This could be a double edged sword though, as a lot of fans have been drawn to the series’ depictions of famous Japanese locations and settings, as well as the look into the Yakuza culture the games provide.

Already on Twitter following thegamer.com’s article coming out, multiple fans have seemed iffy on the idea of games leaving Japan for other locales. Still, it’s too early to make any accurate predictions on exactly what will be in future Yakuza titles.

Yakuza: Lost Judgement is set to come out on September 24 as the latest game in the series. After that though, you can bet fans will be keeping an eye on any developments and details on what’s coming next.