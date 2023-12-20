Yakuza Complete Series slammed down to $28 in the GOG Winter Sale

The Good Old Games Winter Sale is here and one of the stand-out offers is seven Yakuza games for under $30.

Good Old Games is hosting its annual Winter Sale, featuring quite a few familiar deals. Through the thousands of games being reduced in price, the Yakuza Complete Series bundle is 75% off, coming in at just $27.99.

The collects prequel Yakuza 0, remakes Kiwami and Kiwami 2, as well as the Remastered Collection. This features the PS3 titles, 3, 4, and 5. Topping it off is Yakuza 6.

GOG only sells DRM-free games. This means you won’t need these to be tied to anything to install them, outside of grabbing the files from your GOG account. If you want to install them on something like the Steam Deck, we have just the guide for you.

The first seven Yakuza games are on sale at GOG for the Winter

If you’ve never played the Yakuza games, you’ll be hard-pressed to find something you don’t like in them. Impressive storytelling from start to finish, with melodramatics leading the way. This is punctuated by street fights, mini-games, and in a few, management sims.

Yakuza ranges from self-serious dramatics to weird tales. In Yakuza 0, you can hire a chicken to help manage your business. Don’t ask, it makes sense in context. While 0, Kiwami, 3, 4, and 5 all use similar styles, it’s 6, and Kiwami 2 utilize the updated engine with new combat experiences. If you’re playing them all in order, it’s like a small taste of what’s to come.

SEGA’s Yakuza games have seen a massive and fresh appreciation in the West. The original two games were strange oddities at the time. Combining flashy, but old-school beat-em-up action with hard-boiled stories, they sort of fell by the wayside. Its follow-ups on PS3 were thought to be trapped in Japan, after poor sales of 3 and 4, plus the ill-advised Dead Souls scared SEGA off.

However, fervor among the cult following eventually convinced the team to release 5, followed by the first PS4 entry, a prequel Yakuza 0. Its success spurred on the releases of remasters of the first two games, along with launching 6 – and supposedly main character Kiryu’s last adventure.

Yakuza 7 also on sale during GOG Winter Sale

Dexerto/ Sega

They’re truly amazing games, that don’t just stop at these six. Elsewhere in the sale, Yakuza 7, now retitled to “Like a Dragon” to match its Japanese branding, is also on sale. The Hero Edition has been reduced by 80% from $82 to $16.45

Savings on Like a Dragon: Gaiden over on Fanatical

SEGA

If you’re looking for a complete package to catch up on before Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth launches next year, the spin-off game is also on sale – just not on GOG.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Sold His Name follows Kiryu as he undertakes a new task and explains his predicament in the upcoming Infinite Wealth. The game has been reduced by 13%.

All the titles are also available on Xbox and PC Game Pass, which you can subscribe to below. This includes the latest Like a Dragon Gaiden.

