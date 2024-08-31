xQc trolled by Deadlock stream snipers abusing in-game feature

Deadlock players stream sniping xQc intentionally misused one of the game’s in-built features to get a rise out of the streamer.

A clip uploaded to YouTube on August 30 shows xQc, deploying moments after a match’s beginning, instantly having another interrupt his game using pauses.

“Eight seconds long. Why the f**k do you queue into a game and immediately pause,” he began. “That’s ridic-“, he continued as the match unpaused, cutting mid-sentence as someone else continued the stoppage.

Article continues after ad

Following a hattrick of pauses, xQc stressed “Guys, guys, actually f**king stop” to no avail, as the trolling continued.

For the unaware, Deadlock, like Valve’s other MOBA, Dota 2, allows match participants to pause a game for every player. The pause will resolve automatically after a set period or when the initiator manually unpauses.

Valve

While fans of Valve-developed titles will already be familiar with the system, it’s proven to be a novel inclusion for everyone else.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Unsurprisingly, Deadlock’s huge popularity, even in Closed Alpha, has resulted in a prevalence of users abusing the feature, to the extent that Valve has reportedly handed out permanent hardware bans to anyone caught doing so.

Given its in-development status, there’s no telling if Deadlock will ultimately ship with the ability to pause remaining intact. Everything is subject to change at this early stage, and early impressions from streamers have been mixed.

Following his initial hands-on, Twitch streamer Shroud stated his belief that Deadlock has the chops to dominate. Summit1G, on the other hand, wasn’t convinced, believing Blizzard’s Overwatch to be superior.

Article continues after ad

Looking for an overview of Deadlock’s current meta for an idea of which heroes are best? Check out our tier list or, if you’re looking for specific builds for characters such as Haze and Yamato, we’ve got you covered.