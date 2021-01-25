 xQc rages as Star Wars Battlefront stream snipers cost him wins - Dexerto
Logo
Gaming

xQc rages as Star Wars Battlefront stream snipers cost him wins

Published: 25/Jan/2021 16:59

by Alex Garton
xQc on Star Wars Battlefront II
Twitch: xQcOW/DICE

Share

xQc

In a recent livestream, Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel’s online matches in Star War Battlefront II were filled with stream snipers, desperate to get their username shown on his screen.

Despite a shaky release period for EA’s Star Wars Battlefront II, after multiple patches and updates, the game has become a solid FPS title. In January of this year, the game became free on the Epic Games Store for a limited period of time. Not only did this give the game a boost in population, but it also encouraged a lot of high-profile streamers to give the title a go.

One of which included Twitch personality xQc, who decided to stream the game after he thought it’d provide some great content for his viewers. Unfortunately, however, his games were filled with stream snipers, and it’s fair to say he wasn’t too pleased with them blocking his view in-game.

Star Wars map
DICE/EA
Star Wars Battlefront II was released in November, 2017.

xQc rages at stream snipers on Star Wars Battlefront II

On xQc’s January 24 stream, he decided it’d be fun to play something different and try out EA’s Star Wars Battlefront II. Initially, it was obvious xQc was really enjoying the game and having a lot of fun with it.

Unfortunately, it’s a little difficult to concentrate when you have five players jumping in front of your screen the entire match. In this case, xQc was not in the mood to deal with the stream snipers and he made it very clear they were annoying him: “Ok! You’re on screen! Congrats! Your name is on a screen! Nobody asked!”

Despite his frustration, xQc realized after a while that a lot of the stream snipers were just trying to help him by blocking bullets with the Jedi heroes. Although they were just trying to stop him from being killed, they were unknowingly losing the match for their team.

In the end, xQc addressed them directly and politely asked them to help him win the match: “yo snipers, listen, I know you’re trying to be nice and help me, dude, by holding the bullets with your sword, but we’re gonna lose the game because your heroes are too useful.”

Stream snipers are nothing new for xQc, though. He encounters them on all most every single online game he plays whilst live. Although sometimes it’s just easy to ignore them, on games like Battlefront, they can completely ruin the gameplay experience.

Luckily, after xQc addressed them directly, a lot of the snipers appeared to stop. However, it does show how frustrating stream snipers are for big Twitch personalities and how much of a negative influence they can have on a stream.

Pokemon

Pokemon Sword & Shield Max Raid Battles species have changed again

Published: 25/Jan/2021 16:55

by Alex Garton
Pokemon Sword and Shield raid battle
Game Freak

Share

Pokemon Sword & Shield

Pokemon Sword & Shield’s Max Raid Battles have been reverted back to the Normal and Dragon-type event, following the conclusion of the special Christmas event that ended on January 24.

There was a host of interesting news surrounding Pokemon Sword & Shield last week. From The Pokemon Company announcing a new ban wave against the modification save data to the addition of Shiny Tauros into Raid Battles, it’s fair to say it was quite an eventful week.

The question is, did you manage to catch a Shiny Tauros? With a drop rate of just 2%, players had to get extremely lucky to get their hands on the Rare Pokemon. If not, there’s no need to worry as a new event is starting today for Max Raid Battles.

With the Christmas event reaching its conclusion, Game Freak has reverted the Max Raid Battle and changed up the Pokemon that we can expect to encounter.

Pokemon in Sword & Shield
Game Freak
The Dragon and Normal-type Max Raid Battle event returned.

Dragon and Normal-type Max Raid Battle event returns

As reported by Serebii, following the Christmas event that ended on January 24, Game Freak has decided to revert Max Raid Battles back to the Normal and Dragon-type event. Although the conclusion of the limited-time event will be disappointing for some players, new Pokemon will be arriving in Raid Battles.

Today’s new event adds both Gigantamax Snorlax and Duraludon to Max Raid Battles. This event will run all the way up to January 31 before Raid Battles are updated again.

Max Raid Battle Duraludon
Game Freak
Duraludon will be added to Max Battle Raids in this week’s Dragon and Normal-type event.

Hopefully, that’s caught you up with the new Pokemon you can expect to see in your Max Raid Battles. It may not be as special as the Christmas event, but there’s still plenty to get excited about during the Dragon and Normal-type event.

Let’s just hope it’s not too long before Game Freak introduces another special event, similar to the Year of the Ox celebration we saw last week.