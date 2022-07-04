xQc left absolutely speechless after Cuphead DLC brutally trolls him

Andrew Highton . 1 day ago

xQc is a fan of Cuphead and recently got stuck into the game’s newest DLC — The Delicious Last Course. After thinking he’d felled one of the game’s tough foes, he was stunned to see that the game inexplicably trolled him.

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course was made available to all players on June 30, 2022, several years after the game’s initial release. The intricate nature of the game’s development, along with other unforeseeable real-world circumstances, caused the DLC to be delayed – but now it’s finally here.

We thoroughly praised Cuphead’s The Delicious Last Course DLC in our review and it’s been well-received by fans and critics alike. One high-profile name who enjoyed the original Cuphead was prolific streamer xQc, who’s now jumped onto the game’s DLC.

The Canadian personality was deep into one of the game’s several boss fights and celebrated after thinking he’d defeated the Moonshine Mob encounter — only, his joy turned out to be quite premature.

StudioMDHR xQc is probably not the only person to fall to this fake out.

Cuphead DLC leaves xQc hungry for success

Every single boss in Cuphead and its The Delicious Last Course DLC always finishes with the same ‘Knockout’ animation, so it did seem strange that this particular fight didn’t end that way.

Nevertheless, xQc clearly thought he was triumphant against the Moonshine Mob after defeating what appeared to be the bosses’ final phase. Upon doing so, a ‘Knockout’ banner fell from the top of the screen and xQc screamed “Knockout!” to celebrate his victory.

The streamer’s eyes flirted back and forth with the game and his chat before watching in pure horror as his character, Ms. Chalice, was pelted by a projectile from a snail.

Confusion set in as xQc stared blankly at the “You Died” message now draped across the screen, before showing the streamer how close he was to actually beating the boss.

No words came from xQc’s mouth as he simply stared in disbelief at what had just happened. It seems that other players have been fooled by this devious trick and it’s one of the many memorable moments in Studio MDHR’s fabulous DLC.