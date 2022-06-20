How to watch Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Direct: Stream date & what to expect

Brianna Reeves . 2 hours ago

Nintendo will host a Direct presentation for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 in the coming days; here’s everything Xenoblade Chronicles fans should know ahead of the broadcast.

Developer Monolith Soft and publisher Nintendo unveiled Xenoblade Chronicles 3 during a Nintendo Direct this past February. The companies initially scheduled the new title for a September 2022 release on the Switch.

In April, however, the publisher pushed the due date up by about two months, announcing plans to unleash the next Xenoblade adventure on Friday, July 29.

Since Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s release is just a little over a month away, Nintendo will soon share even more details about the eagerly-anticipated action RPG.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Direct presentation: Stream & date

The Xenoblade Chronicles 3 stream airs on June 22.

Those interested in checking out the Xenoblade Chronicles-dedicated Direct when it airs can read the full details right here.

The Xenoblade Chronicles 3 broadcast goes live this week Wednesday, June 22 at 7:00 AM PT, Nintendo of America noted in the following Twitter post.

While the above social media announcement from Nintendo of America does not outline specifics, the Direct will presumably air via the company’s official YouTube channel.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Direct presentation: What to expect

The Xenoblade show will last about 20 minutes.

Nintendo has already set expectations, informing Xenoblade faithful that the forthcoming Direct will run approximately 20 minutes in length.

Admittedly, the development crew at Monolith Soft has already offered a treasure trove of details about Xenoblade Chronicles 3, from its characters and new Interlink System to the battle mechanics and story-related information. And news concerning the Special Edition dropped earlier this month.

All of the above begs the question of what else is left to unveil for the title. Fortunately, the wait to find out will not last long.