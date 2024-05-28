XDefiant skins don’t justify their price according to players

XDefiant players are not happy with the price tags of various in-game skins, claiming the cosmetics don’t justify their price.

Ubisoft’s latest title, XDefiant, is totally free-to-play, but this means it’s bound to have microtransactions.

At the time of writing, XDefiant is in its Pre-Season phase. It comes with a 50-tier battlepass that costs $7 which most players deem fine, but are dissatisfied with the “unreasonable” pricing of other bundles and cosmetics.

Sharing their discontentment on the game’s subreddit, a player said Ubisoft will “shoot themselves in the a** with monetization like this.”

“I’m a sucker for bundles and cosmetics, but I also want to get a good value for what I’m paying for,” the player continued.

Article continues after ad

Ubisoft XDefiant skins come in various rarities.

Others agreed that the skins look pretty underwhelming. One commented: “The skins are dogs**t. The weapon skins are ok, but the operator ones? Nothing but reskins, no new mesh in any way.”

Article continues after ad

Another player said they had no intention of spending their money on the “goody outfits.” Because you play XDefiant in first-person, players “care” even less, as the skins are not visible during gameplay.

A part of the community is not happy with the Pre-Season battlepass content either, arguing the devs “REALLY need to hire some good designers” for the Season 1 battlepass.

A player compared XDefiant to The Finals’ “S-tier” cosmetics, as Embark Studios’ rival shooter allows you to “change every piece of your outfit individually” and “the gun skins are great.”

Article continues after ad

While most gun skins cost money, you can unlock Mastery camos for free by completing challenges, and they’re well worth the time and effort.