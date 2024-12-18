XDefiant Season 3 patch notes: New Factions, maps & more in final update

Although XDefiant is officially closing its doors in 2025, Ubisoft have released the Season 3 update — the final major content drop before its servers close for good.

After a promising start that saw millions of players log in, it’s been a sharp decline for XDefiant. So much so that Ubisoft recently announced that it’s ending support for the FPS and shutting down the servers on June 3, 2025.

But before all that, the XDefiant Season 3 update has arrived to bring a boatload of new content, including new maps, Factions, and much more.

Here are the complete patch notes for the XDefiant Season 3 update, as shared by the devs:

Factions

New Faction: Assassins

Hiding in plain sight through the centuries, the Assassins have waged a clandestine war against their ancient enemies, the Templars, to safeguard human freedom. Assassins combine rigorous combat training, unconventional weaponry, and a sixth sense to track and take out their targets. Their signature Hidden Blade is a one-hit melee elimination.

The Assassins receive combat guidance from Rebecca Crane, the technical genius who developed the Animus 2.0, an advanced model of the machine that lets Assassins relive genetic memories. She guided some of the Order’s most well-known Assassins, including Desmond Miles. With Crane’s assistance, the Assassins work in the dark to serve the light, combating oppression with lethal force.

New Faction: Wolves

Ex-special forces gone rogue, Wolves employ an arsenal of Skell Tech drones for both offense and defense. The Wolves trait allows the pack to be a sight unseen, undetected by AI abilities and devices. Their Legion drone acts like a homing proximity mine, while the Stolas is effectively a mobile turret. And their ultra, Drone Swarm, is the last word on area denial.

New Faction: Blood Dragon

Super-deadly cyber commandos from a dark future where cyborgs and mutants collide. Use your cyberstrength, throw deadly shuriken, strike with your shock punch, or use the Killstar laser to deal massive damage.

Fixes and Changes:

Cleaners

Fixed a couple of glitches with the Cleaners’ Incinerator Drone when Hijacked by a DedSec player:

The Drone no longer explodes next to the player who Hijacked it.

The Drone now leaves a complete fire trail back to its point of origin.

Echelon

No longer have a 50% reduction in flash grenade duration debuff

Phantoms

AEGIS – Addressed issue with shots not registering at point blank range.

Blitz – Increased movement speed to truly “Blitz” your opponent.

DedSec

Spiderbots 2.0 – We got the message. Spiderbots, DedSec’s infuriatingly face-adjacent electro-minions, are now less in your face and more of an area-of-effect threat. When activated, Spiderbots will now dutifully follow their deploying player for 30 seconds, emitting an electromagnetic pulse that disrupts all enemy equipment within a 10-meter radius. And with that, the era of Spiderbot facehugging comes to a close.

Highwaymen

M79

Fixed an issue that would lock the skill when activating right after a weapon swap This should now have damage dealt while on different elevations Improved handling and reload speed Cooldown reduced to 40s

Buzzsaw Launcher

Increased ammo count Addressed issue with damage inconsistency

Maps

Mykonos (Arena) : Experience the island of Mykonos like the ancient Greeks did, except with more rooftop firefights, in this new map for Season 3. Your itinerary includes sprinting by market stalls, seeking roof access for the high ground, and jumping across boat decks in high-risk flanking maneuvers.

: Experience the island of Mykonos like the ancient Greeks did, except with more rooftop firefights, in this new map for Season 3. Your itinerary includes sprinting by market stalls, seeking roof access for the high ground, and jumping across boat decks in high-risk flanking maneuvers. El Barrio (Arena)

Jorvik (Linear)

Animus Anomaly (Tactical): Ancient worlds collide in Animus Anomaly, a new corridor-style map for Season 3. Hunker down among Viking castles, flank around the waterways of ancient Greece, or go out with a boom in the new Defuse tactical variant of BOMB!.

New Future Maps – These maps were scheduled for later seasons but were too much fun not to release!

Arena

Carlyle’s Lab

Enchanted Forest

Killstar Temple

Razia’s Realm

Skell City

West End

Linear

Skell Complex

Esperanza

Himalaya

Fixes and Changes:

Adjustments were done to invisible collision and areas where players were able to jump to places that are out of bounds for the map.

Adjustments to some maps where scrap turrets were also being placed where they’re not supposed to be.

DUMBO has decked the halls to be more festive for the holidays

Players can no longer climb and leap their way into what was supposed to be an inaccessible area of some maps, where they were using El Remedio to heal allies and doing other sneaky exploits.

Many maps have undergone improvements to mantling which should now be fixed in several map locations that previously were not.

Map voting improvements

New Modes

Defuse

This season sees the debut of Defuse, a tactical and slower-paced version of BOMB!. Teams take turns planting and defending bomb sites, yet all players only have one life. Defuse is designed for play on a new “corridor” type map, in this case the Animus Anomaly created exclusively for this category.

Vs Bots

There’s now a Vs Bots option where you can face off against varying levels of computers. You’ll even earn XP by battling bots. Although at a slower pace with human enemies.

Lum Hunt

Catch them if you can, Lums (beings of pure energy possessing of a mindbogglingly sunny disposition) have been placed around the Enchanted Forest map in this variant of Hot Shot. Also available in Private Matches.

Tilt

Now available in our Linear playlists, this mode is a simultaneous battle over who can push around Carlos the most, poor robot.

Turbo XD

Super jump your way to victory in this gravity defying mode.

New Party Modes Playlist

From one shot kill, to headshots only, and even no skills allowed, there’s a little something for everyone in this playlist. With no one here to make names for them, we wish you the very best of luck to figure them out.

Fixes and Changes:

Team balancing overhaul to ensure the fairest matches.

BOMB!

Several quality-of-life improvements to BOMB! spectator cam.

Planting and Defusing behavior improved not to conflict with other game features like looking at the scoreboard.

Private Match

Fixed an issue where the lobby menu would become blank after another player accepts a private match party invite.

Now allows you to select the server you wish to play on.

Ranked BOMB!

With Ability Restrictions still in place, we took it 1 step further and you will only be allowed to use your ability once per life.

Round timer changed in Ranked BOMB! from 2 mins to 1min 30s, plant and defuse times adjusted, and Round 11 will go to highest scoring team.

Top 500 Leaderboard

Season 3 sees the debut of the Top 500 leaderboard, which showcases the top 500 players globally each season as they progress through the ranks until the season’s end. These top players are displayed in descending order of total Rank Points earned in the current season. Highlighting a player on the Leaderboard displays the following stats:

Current rank insignia and RP total. Win/Loss: Player’s ratio of wins to losses. Kill/Death: Player’s ratio of kills to deaths. Average Score/Minute: Player’s average score per minute. MVPs: Number of times the player earned MVP.

Ranked Emblem in HUD

Proudly display your ranked tier right on your heads-up display for all to see.

New Ranked Rewards

New S3 specific Ranked Rewards are available (to everyone).

Fixes and Changes:

Matchmaking ranges have been disabled and join in progress has been enabled so that matches are easier to find.

Reduced the forfeit timer duration from 20s to 5s.

Players are no longer pulled out of active Ranked game sessions after accepting the Party invite for a Private Match.

Added a new menu experience, now players will be able to search for games and jump back to the Ranked menu tab to view rewards, info, and the top 500 leaderboard.

Removed Domination and CTF from Ranked playlists.

Weapons

Assault Rifle

FAMAS – The FAMAS is a burst-fire rifle like the M16A4 but with faster ADS time, movement, and rate of fire. It is slower to reload, however, and inflicts less hurt per shot.

G36K

Sub-Machine Gun

M1928

Light Machine Gun

MG5 – Despite its shorter range and lower ammo capacity than other belt-fed LMGs, the MG5 with its higher rate of fire makes it a powerful and versatile option for those who can master its challenging recoil.

Marksman

M1A – An agile warhorse built for medium-range battles, the M1A offers a speedy rate of fire but deals less per-shot damage compared to other marksman rifles.

Sniper Rifle

SRS

Pistol

Diceros

Fixes and Changes:

Sawed-off Shotgun Balance Adjustment

The range and damage potential of the Sawed-Off Shotgun have been adjusted to better focus it on its intended role as a short-range kill-finisher and prevent it from killing full-health opponents with a single shot.

Short Range reduced from 8m -> 6m Medium Range reduced from 12m -> 10m Short Range Damage reduced from 12 -> 11 Bullets Per Round reduced from 12 -> 9

Tweaked smoke grenade effects so that some components of cosmetic skins will no longer be visible through the smoke, while also improving the size, shape, and transparency of the smoke particles and radius of effect.

Adjusted the camera shake so that now it is based on distance to explosion. Removed friendly explosion camera shake.

Attachments

Tapered Barrel

Introduced the Tapered Barrel, an attachment for most weapons that increases handling speed but reduces damage. Here are the pluses and minuses:

Pros:

25 percent boost to sprint-out time 15 percent ADS speed increase 5 percent movement speed increase

Cons:

20 percent short-range damage decrease 20 percent medium-range damage decrease 10 percent ADS walking speed decrease

In other words, this barrel will help you scoot around the map at a zippier pace, but you’ll likely need to land more shots than normal to get kills.

New Reticle Customization

New for Season 3: Customized reticules. Players can unlock new reticule shapes and adjust their colors (a helpful feature for players with colorblindness). Custom reticules will be tied to individual loadouts.

Fixes and Changes:

Fixed a graphical glitch that let players see parts of their weapon barrel through the Reflex and Holographic sights.

Fixed a lagging magazine when player reloads weapons.

Fixed floating when using left-handed skills and reloads.

Fixed a scope crosshair missing when player ADS in spectating mode.

Several skins have had their sights adjusted to match the base weapon being used.

Various visual improvements

Progression

Prestige System!

Introducing Prestige, an optional new progression system that rewards long-haul dedication with flashy cosmetics and extravagant emblems that showcase your experience to other players. Available to anyone who has completed their Base Challenges, Prestige resets player progress in exchange for an eye-catching Prestige Emblem. All starter and owned weaponry are locked – except the M4, M9, and frag grenade – but can be earned as players earn XP and Prestige Tokens to access their original gear plus new weapons until they complete the current Prestige Tier and acquire the next eye-catching emblem. Players can opt out of Prestige at any time and recover their weapons, or they can commit to unlocking the final Prestige Emblem, the ultimate display of dedication.

Badges!

Badges are part of a mysterious new challenge-based progression system where players earn Badges for performing impressive feats and engaging with the game in creative ways. All Badge challenges have hidden requirements, encouraging players to go online and engage with the XDefiant community. Badges can also evolve, requiring players to complete the challenge a second or third time but with more challenging requirements for success.

Faction Mastery!

Allows players to level up characters, earn prestigious rewards, and track their progression within the game

Pristine Weapon Mastery Skin

A new Pristine Weapon Mastery skin is unlocked at weapon level 50 as an early reward to encourage players to pursue Weapon Mastery. These new Pristine skins are like unmarred, fresh-from-the-factory versions of these weapons. Pristine skins are retroactively applied to any weapons that have already reached level 50.

Daily Rewards and Credits

Players can now earn various rewards just for logging into the game. Bigger rewards are granted every 5th and 10th login. The days do not have to be consecutive.

Credits are a brand new in-game currency. Use Credits to buy cosmetics from previous seasons, giving you the opportunity to get any skins you may have missed back then, but you have everything now, so that’s nice

Fixes and Changes:

Some Challenges, particularly those related to faction characters, weren’t progressing on the main menu, but now they are.

Audio

Battle announcer lines have been tweaked for their frequency of play:

Lines announcing death streaks (or dying multiple times without killing an enemy) will trigger less often (now players need to die five times rather than three, and the death streaks will only trigger during the second half of a match). Lines related to suffering from fire damage (from the Purifier, (Firebomb, Incendiary Drone–really anything involving the Cleaners) will trigger less frequently.

Phantoms – Blitz – Now has sounds for blocking a melee attack and for attacking others with a Blitz Shield.

GSK – Hardhat – Audio improved for impact confirm headshot

Highwaymen – M79 – Now has sounds for hit confirm and impact confirm with the M79.

Other various audio improvements.

Miscellaneous

New Assassin’s video on the main menu

New Career Stats page

New Store Layout

New Weapon Inspect

Input-based matchmaking is now disabled by default for faster matchmaking times.

Fixed various crashes and errors

For more on XDefiant, be sure to check out our tier list of the meta guns, as well as our directory of loadouts and guides.