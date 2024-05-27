XDefiant players want Echelon’s “constant wall hack” ability nerfed already

The Echelon’s Intel Suit has XDefiant players calling for nerfs due to its ability providing nearly infinite “wall-hack” capability.

Competitive titles featuring hero abilities as core mechanics usually face an uphill battle regarding game balance, especially as not all boosts are created equally. For example, the jack-of-all-trades duelist Raze from Valorant faces few downsides.

Unsurprisingly, XDefiant is no different. As the game has picked up in popularity, the Faction balance has been an underlying concern for fans. At the top of this list, the Echelon class is drawing particular attention.

The cause for concern stems from the Faction’s “Intel Suit,” an ability that “periodically” pings enemies upon activation for the entire team. In a thread shared to the XDefiant subreddit, one player argued that while it’s cool to use the ability, it shouldn’t reveal the entire enemy team’s location.

“If my screen shows ‘Revealed by Intel Suit,’ I’m getting jumped from multiple angles and am just hoping to get one before I die,” the poster shared.

While it may seem like a niche complaint, there are no role restrictions in XDefiant. This means multiple players can select Echelon, essentially granting infinite wall hacks for their team.

While these frustrations could be eased with a counter ability to block Intel Suit detection, there aren’t any options to prevent it at this time outside of the DedSec class locked behind a challenge requiring 700,000 XP or a $10 paywall. Those unwilling to pay are stuck getting ambushed as they grind the challenge.

Rework ideas for the Faction have flooded the thread, as multiple replies state it should be “an Ultimate Ability instead of a default one.” Others went as far as to say it should be “removed from the game” or changed to ping once on activation.

There’s a long thread of issues players hope XDefiant addresses, such as bunny hopping and hit registration. While the Intel Suit is one of the more prominent issues, there isn’t any information on when a balance may be expected at this time.