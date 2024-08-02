XDefiant players claim they “can’t keep up” with rampant bunny hoppers

XDefiant players are fuming over persistent bunny hopping. Despite Ubisoft’s efforts, its playerbase is growing disillusioned, with many ready to quit.

Bunny hopping, where players repeatedly jump to evade bullets, has plagued XDefiant since launch. Ubisoft initially planned to address this problem by introducing aim sway penalties for excessive jumping and crouching. Unfortunately, these changes didn’t make it into the game’s launch.

A Ubisoft developer admitted on X that while the goal was to reduce spammy behavior without hindering natural movement, balancing these aspects proved challenging.

The frustration among players reached a boiling point. A Reddit user posted a slow-motion video highlighting how difficult it is to fight against bunny hopping.

“The slow-mo is to show how ridiculous going against a jump spammer looks even in slow motion,” this XDefiant player wrote.

In a rant, they expressed their disappointment, noting they might take a break from XDefiant due to the ongoing issue. This player criticized the game’s mechanics. For them, playing against bunny hoppers feels nearly impossible on a standard 60hz TV compared to high refresh-rate monitors.

The community reacted sharply. Many argued that bunny hopping disrupts XDefiant’s hitboxes and netcode, making gameplay unfair for those using aim assist or keyboard and mouse setups.

“Bunny hopping completely screws up hitboxes and netcode,” one player commented. Another expressed frustration with the developers, claiming they lack understanding of what a shooter needs to succeed.

Many players admitted to having quit the XDefiant because of the state of bunny hopping. They’re waiting for Ubisoft to say “hey we fixed it.”

This ongoing discontent follows other criticisms of XDefiant, including issues with the Ranked mode and broken recoil mechanics.

Players have labeled the Ranked mode a “hilarious train wreck” and criticized the developers for their handling of recoil. These problems have intensified player dissatisfaction, with many players allegedly leaving until they believe the game is in a better state.