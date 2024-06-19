XDefiant players “already hate” increased weapon mastery requirements

XDefiant’s June 18 patch increased the requirements to unlock all the weapon mastery skins – and players already hate it.

Before the Y1S0.4 update, you could unlock mastery camos (Bronze, Silver, and Gold skins) in XDefiant after reaching weapon levels 50, 75, and 100. Now that requirement has ramped up to levels 100, 150, and 200, which significantly increases the time needed to unlock them.

This change from Ubisoft counterbalances the other update included in the patch, which is faster leveling up of weapons.

A player has pointed out in the XDefiant subreddit that Gold mastery now needs 600K XP instead of 350K, representing a whopping 71.4% increase. This change has affected players who were only a few levels away from unlocking a Gold skin. “Me with the AK at level 94 :’)” said one heavy-hearted player.

Dexerto/Ubisoft

Some players are happy that attachments are now easier to unlock but one player thinks: “They overshot gold. They should’ve put Gold at 150 and then put Obsidian or whatever new camo at 200.”

A player on this X post thinks this change is “weird” and asks Ubisoft why these increases aren’t proportional. “Aside from playtime, there’s no challenge. It’s more of a participation award than mastery. I guess that’s fine, but I just don’t find this mastery system fun to grind for,” said the same player.

Another chimed in: “They need to add other camos we can unlock on the way to bronze/silver/gold.”

“This feels a little like they’re artificially inflating the grind due to the lack of variety of parts to give a sense of progress,” said another one.

Mark Rubin, XDefiant’s Executive Producer posted an explanation shortly after the Y1S0.4 patch went live. He acknowledged that these changes “may upset some people” but they’ll continue evaluating their decisions in the coming days.

He said, “This whole system is being redone to be more engaging for everyone. It will be a couple of seasons before we see this but we will be looking at feedback now to improve our future implementation.”

This means if the majority of the player base finds it grueling to unlock mastery skins, they might change the requirements down the line, but only time will tell if or how that happens.