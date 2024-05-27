XDefiant producer confirms much-needed system is officially in the works

XDefiant’s Executive Producer, Mark Rubin, has confirmed that the much-coveted ping system is in development.

The ping feature is common in online shooters, allowing players to effectively communicate with their teammates with just the press of a button. In Fortnite, the system is used for pointing out nearby enemies, highlighting loot, and marking the drop location in Battle Royale matches.

Call of Duty: Warzone’s ping works similarly and also boasts a re-group setting that tells players when it’s time to rejoin their squadmates.

To the surprise of many, Ubisoft’s XDefiant launched without such a feature. The absence of a ping button has proven especially troublesome for players who can’t communicate with their team on a mic. However, according to XDefiant’s Mark Rubin, developers are working on adding ping to the game.

Rubin confirmed as much in a social media post on May 25, telling one curious player the following: “We have ping in the works.”

Ubisoft XDefiant launched on Tuesday, May 21

Notably, progress on the feature hit a standstill because other elements of production were of a “higher priority” and, thus, demanded more manpower. “But hopefully we can get back to it once we get deeper into being live,” Rubin explained. When the feature will go live presently remains to be seen.

The ping system is not the only highly-requested feature XDefiant developers are working on. In another post on May 25, Mark Rubin noted that Killcams will also become available at some point in the future.

Additionally, other developers have addressed complaints about jump spamming in XDefiant. Repeated behaviors of this nature will eventually result in a penalty, though the specifics presently remain under lock and key.