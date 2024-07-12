Spiderbots have been in an awkward place in XDefiant Season 1, but the developers have assured players changes are coming in the next patch.

At the start of the season, players noticed they could no longer shoot the Spiderbot ability off themselves once it latched onto their faces. This caused an outcry across social media as the DeadSec ability became incredibly annoying.

Mark Rubin, Executive Producer of XDefiant, explained shortly after the new season went live that the ability to shoot Spiderbots once latched on was actually a bug. The developers intended for players to melee the ability off by timing a punch once the bot started its leap.

However, players liked being able to shoot the ability and the developers kept the bug in. That is until a fix unintentionally shipped with the big Season 1 update.

Rubin explained that the team would revert the fix in the next update.

XDefiant had a small patch hit servers on July 9 that fixed ranked issues and addressed performance issues on the PS5. However, the Spiderbot change was not included according to a post from the game’s official social media account.

The post reiterated Rubin’s statement and also announced that the devs are working on a way Spiderbot change that makes it easier to remove.

Players seemed excited about the upcoming change in the replies to the post, with some hoping to get some clarity on when the patch with the Spiderbot tweak will hit live servers.

Ubisoft has yet to announce a specific date for the next big update for the FPS game. It should be coming soon, though, as the game usually gets some kind of balance change patch every few weeks, and Season 1 went live on July 2.