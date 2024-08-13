XDefiant Aug 14 update patch notes: Sniper and Spiderbot nerfs, sticky grenade fix

XDefiant’s latest update doubles down on sniper rifle nerfs, fixes a netcode glitch with sticky grenades, and makes it easier for players to locate spiderbots before they latch onto your face.

In May, XDefiant players demanded a nerf for “ridiculously overpowered” sniper rifles, as the weapon easily one-shot killed enemies without any flinch or movement penalties.

As part of the June 12 update, Ubisoft responded by increasing sniper flinch and adding a movement penalty when wielding scoped weapons. Both changes went over well, but the class remained a clear-cut favorite.

So, the development team returned for more and made flinch more noticeable, making it harder for snipers to hit their target while under fire. In addition, sniper spread increased, meaning players won’t need to worry about getting killed before the enemy completely zooms in.

Let’s jump into what other changes are coming.

Here are the full patch notes.

Gameplay

Kill assists weren’t contributing to a player’s ultra charge, but now they are.

Fixed an issue that would send players all the way back to the main menu after finishing a Ranked match.

If you couldn’t complete the EMP grenade Base Challenge because it wasn’t tracking your progress, try it now. You should be good.

Factions

The Cleaners’ Incinerator Drone no longer blows up when it flies over an ally GS-Kommando’s Shock Wire.

Maps

Fixed a glitch in which players were impervious to damage at their initial spawn point on the second floor of the National Zoo map.

Game Modes

Fixed a weird Zone Control bug that was unlocking all the zones abruptly and letting the attacking team score a win without putting in the time or effort.

Weapons

Additional tuning of the sniper hit-flinch penalty (i.e., the shaky aim incurred when being shot while aiming a sniper rifle). Now, hit flinch is more noticeable, making it harder for snipers to hit their target while under fire.

In other sniper-tuning news, spread reduction duration has been increased. This refers to how long it takes a sniper to focus the scope and achieve pinpoint accuracy when going into ADS, which should prevent targeted players from getting sniped before the sniper is fully scoped in. Study these spec changes: M44 spread reduction duration increased by 4 percent. TAC-50 spread reduction duration increased by 28 percent. L115 spread reduction duration increased by 16 percent.

Reduced aiming sensitivity while aiming with a scope to compensate for the field-of-view change.

The PEQ-15 laser sight no longer hovers magically alongside the AA-12 shotgun when players wear the Skullduggery skin.

Fixed a graphical glitch that was making muzzle, magazine, and weapon stock attachments turn invisible while wearing the Mecha skin.

Devices

Fixed an exploit that let players deploy unlimited devices by changing loadouts in spawn zones.

Netcode

Players were getting stuck by enemy sticky grenades even if they dodged the grenade’s trajectory. Not anymore.

Audio

Explosion sound effects no longer cut off when players deploy multiple grenades in rapid succession.

Made it easier to hear approaching Spiderbots so players might fend off an impending face-hugging.

Miscellaneous