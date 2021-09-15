Xbox TGS show won’t offer “new global debuts”, Microsoft warns fans

Microsoft will host an Xbox presentation on September 30 at Tokyo Game Show, but fans should expect a more local focus.

Tokyo Game Show is back this month, and one of the bigger showcases expected is Microsoft’s next Xbox event on September 30. After the TGS listing noted that Xbox would have some “exclusive news“, Microsoft has discussed the content of the presentation in more detail.

“Similar to last year, this will be a show curated for our players in Japan and across Asia,” Xbox’s head of Asia Jeremy Hinton noted on the Xbox Wire blog.

“Expect a celebration with our Asia community and locally relevant updates, though no new global debuts should be expected. Tune in to see the latest regionally relevant updates on previously announced games coming later this year.”

What could Microsoft show?

With that in mind, fans perhaps shouldn’t get too excited about huge blockbuster reveals, but the event could still reveal some partnerships with Japanese publishers and developers.

Last year saw the reveals of titles in iconic franchises like Yakuza and Dragon Quest coming to Game Pass, as well as an update for Flight Simulator that added more content in the game’s rendering of Japan.

There was also more news around Resident Evil: Village and Pragmata, as well as plenty more.

