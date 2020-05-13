Xbox store leaks Mafia remaster release date and screenshots

The Xbox store appears to have spoiled the big announcement for a remaster of the original Mafia game, set to release on August 28, 2020.

On May 10, the Mafia Twitter account suddenly awoke, posting a cryptic tweet that instantly started speculation about a remaster or a new game. Then, on May 13, they posted a teaser for Mafia: Trilogy, with a full announcement due on May 19.

On May 13, it was noticed that the Xbox Store was already showing Mafia: Definitive Edition, showing the listing for the game and its release date. One strange thing to note is that the game is listed as 'E' for everyone – which is unlikely – meaning the game has perhaps not been rated yet.

"Re-made from the ground up, rise through the ranks of the Mafia during the Prohibition era of organized crime," the official description reads.

"After a run-in with the mob, cab driver Tommy Angelo is thrust into a deadly underworld. Initially uneasy about falling in with the Salieri crime family, Tommy soon finds that the rewards are too big to ignore."

The description also claims that the game has been "faithfully recreated," but will feature an "expanded story, gameplay and original score."

The first game was released all the way back in 2002, and the new screenshots show how improved the graphical quality is.

When is Mafia: Definitive Edition coming out?

The Microsoft listing says the Mafia remaster will release on August 28, 2020.

Presumably, this is when the entire Mafia trilogy will be releasing, as players will receive Tommy’s Suit and Cab in both Mafia II and Mafia III Definitive Editions.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IAIMnrryFs8

There are no store listings for the Definitive Editions of Mafia II or III yet. The full announcement on May 19 should reveal more.