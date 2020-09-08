Xbox Series X leak finally reveals release date & launch price

The Xbox Series X and S release date and initial launch prices have finally been revealed, according to new insider reports, just hours after a first look at the Xbox Series S appeared online ahead of a planned Microsoft press event.

The next-generation Xbox consoles will both be released worldwide on Tuesday, November 10, trusted Microsoft insiders Jez Corden and Zac Brown have reported.

The entry-level Xbox Series S console ⁠— which only just appeared online thanks to an early promo video release ⁠— will reportedly cost $299 USD at retail.

Microsoft will also release its more powerful Xbox Series X at the same time. The Series X will reportedly launch at a slightly more expensive $499 USD price point.

These leaked prices seem to line up with where the Xbox One and Xbox One X were originally launched, further suggesting they are legitimate. Microsoft has yet to officially confirm these price points for their next-gen consoles, however.

The leaked Xbox Series X and S release date and launch prices comes just hours after Xbox fans were given their first look at the Series S. The cheaper console appears to be quite a bit smaller than its bigger brother, and will be white.

Windows Central is tipping the Series S to be “roughly as powerful” as the Xbox One X, and have suggested it will be geared towards 1080p monitors.

The reports are also suggesting all Xbox Series X and S consoles will come with a $25 per month Xbox All Access financing option. This will include Xbox Live, and access to the huge catalogue of Xbox Game Pass titles.

While Microsoft’s next generation of consoles is slowly having its information dripped out ahead of the big reveal, we’ve seen very little on the other side of the console war.

Sony has kept its ship tight, apparently, and that means hiding the PlayStation 5’s possible release dates too. There’s been rumors the PS5 may clock in at $599 USD, but considering Xbox’s leaked lower price, that could be changed.

It’s also worth remembering these are still leaks, not any kind of official confirmation from Microsoft. If they do confirm the release date and prices, it should happen at their planned Tokyo event later this month, on September 24.