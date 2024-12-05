Xbox responds after Series S console saves man’s life in truck accident

A man’s story about how his Xbox Series S console saved his life was so powerful, the game company itself wanted to do something extra special.

On December 4, X user Brandon J revealed he was struck by a truck while his Xbox was tucked into his backpack as he rode home from a Utah GameStop.

“I managed to keep above the truck’s steel bumper at first but I eventually was dragged under,” he explained. “I was slammed to the ground and still he kept going so I assumed he didn’t see me. The Xbox in my backpack prevented me from hitting my head or worse, even dying.”

According to Brandon, he used his left leg in an attempt to slow the truck while his bike wedged his right leg, preventing him from moving it.

“Next thing I know my backpack was only hanging on by my left shoulder and was slammed into the curb along with me afterward,” he said. “I look to my left and I feel the full weight of the front end of this truck roll up on my ribs and roll back off. The truck hit and dragged me 12 feet.”

Amazingly, Brandon not only survived the ordeal after being rushed to hospital, but he only had a single broken bone in his foot. But the hero of this story, for the gamer, is his console.

Xbox user credits console with saving his life

The player revealed that he was able to successfully start up the Xbox without any problems, which left him surprised.

“I thought the Xbox was a goner but It started up with no hesitation at all and runs games surprisingly well considering what it went through,” he remarked before once again praising the piece of hardware. “If the Xbox wasn’t in my bag at the time a lot more could have happened.”

Some users were suspicious of the incident and demanded proof, to which Brandon shared photos of himself in a hospital bed using the Xbox and installing Halo Infinite.

He also shared a screenshot from a Utah Emergency Response Facebook page where more people had been discussing the incident, including Brandon revealing that he had survived.

As Brandon’s post started going viral, even the official Xbox account took notice and made the gamer a huge offer.

“We’re so glad that you’re safe and hope the recovery is going well,” they said. “We know you mentioned that your Xbox is still working, but we’d love to send you a new one if you’d like!”

It’s not clear what console he’ll be receiving, but Brandon wasted no time in accepting the gift.

This isn’t the first time a piece of hardware has been credited with saving someone’s life. In 2022, a player’s Razer headset saved him from a stray bullet that was fired through his window.