Xbox player stunned after receiving same angry message from opponent years later

An Xbox player has shared a recent experience in which they received the same rage quit message from an opponent, almost three years after the first.

One of the main appeals of online gaming is the ability to take on real people. Proving to be the better player or teaming up with others to take on seemingly impossible tasks adds an extra layer to any gaming experience.

Games that place the player in direct conflict with others can lead to significant friction. As a result, trolling and griefing are commonplace, with the famous rage quit particularly common in competitive shooters and 1v1 sports titles.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One player saw this rage taken to a new level and took to Reddit to share what happened.

Player shares exact same rage quit messages three years apart

In a post on Reddit, u/xijingpingpong posted a screenshot of a chat history on their Xbox. In it, a user sent them a message calling them a “cheating f,” a message that had previously been sent all the way back in December 2021.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The scale of the player’s dedication to sending that message to players who beat them is impressive, and commenters on the post were quick to commend and mock the player in equal measure.

Article continues after ad

In an attempt to craft a potential villain origin story, one user said: “Each year, he spends time reflecting on the savagery you inflicted upon him. And this year, it was just too much to keep bottled up.”

Article continues after ad

Others (perhaps sarcastically) tried to blame the OP, with one saying: “Still cheating after three years. Sad,” while another said: “3 years and you’re still camping the same spot, smh”.

The post is a brilliant demonstration of the usual follow-up messages players receive after a rage quit. As long as competitive gaming still exists, it’s a pretty safe bet that situations like this will continue to crop up.