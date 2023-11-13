Xbox is making an edible controller based on upcoming Wonka movie

Microsoft has announced the first-ever edible Xbox controller as a content prize, alongside a candy-themed Series X, to promote the upcoming Wonka movie.

The latest Xbox controller isn’t the first food-themed one, as there was a pizza-scented controller as part of a tie-in with TMNT: Mutant Mayhem, but that accessory wasn’t edible, so players couldn’t have a snack between game sessions.

A decent video game controller is an expensive item, with luxury models costing nearly $200. This means people aren’t interested in edible models, especially not after hands have been rubbed all over them after a long play session.

Despite this, Microsoft has teamed up with Warner Bros. Pictures to release a Wonka-themed Xbox Series X. This will come with an edible controller alongside the real one, but don’t expect to see these on store shelves, as they’re being saved for a specific promotion.

The Wonka Xbox Series X comes with an edible controller & chocolate-themed console

A news post on the official Xbox website has announced the Wonka Xbox promotion. To take part, Twitter/X users must follow and retweet the #XboxWonkaSweepstakes tag from November 13, with the contest ending on December 14. The system can be seen in a post on the official Xbox Twitter/X page.

The Xbox Series X console resembles a chocolate bar with the Wonka logo, a display case with candy jars, and a burgundy controller. There is also a life-sized chocolate Xbox Series X/S controller wrapped in gold, which is completely edible.

The system additionally comes with Xbox-themed chocolate truffles named after gaming terminology. These include the Button Master, Achievement Hunting, Your Citrus Sidekick, Xtra Kick, and Wonka for the Win.

As a limited number of Wonka Xbox Series X systems exist, and their release is tied to a random prize draw, there’s a chance the edible controllers will never be eaten. A limited-edition system like this has value to collectors, and its value will be tied to the complete package.

There are many limited-edition Xbox controllers on the market, but the chocolate one will count among the rarest in existence. It’s a shame that it won’t be available to the wider fanbase, as they can finally fulfill any fantasies they have of devouring a controller while in a state of gamer rage.