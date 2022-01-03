Xbox Game Pass February 2022: All new games and everything leaving on console and PC

Microsoft’s subscription service is about to add a whole host of new titles, including snowboarding title Shredders. Here’s all we know about Xbox Game Pass in February 2022.

Microsoft’s monthly subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, is fast becoming a prerequisite for any Xbox owner – or anyone with a gaming PC. The service adds a series of games to subscribers’ libraries on console, PC, and even mobile with Microsoft Cloud Gaming.

2021 saw the addition of Outriders, Halo Infinite, and Forza Horizon 5 as well as plenty more. Can 2022 outdo it? Here’s all we know about new games coming to Xbox Game Pass in February 2022.

Advertisement

Contents

Game Pass February additions

Here’s everything we know of that’s coming to Xbox Game Pass in February. Don’t worry if there’s nothing for you right now, though, as Microsoft will unveil more very soon.

New announcements are listed in bold.

Edge of Eternity (Console) – February 10

Total War: Warhammer III (PC) – February 17

Shredders, a new snowboarding title is also coming to Xbox Game Pass on Day one, but the title is currently without a release date aside from a vague “February” window.

Expect more games to be added to the lineup in the coming days, usually through the Xbox Game Pass Twitter account.

Games Leaving Game Pass in February

Microsoft’s service rotates games in and out of its library, so expect a few games to be removed. You’ll be given at least a few days’ notice, though, so you can either finish up the game before it leaves or buy it at a discount before it’s gone.

Advertisement

We don’t know what they’ll be just yet but keep an eye out so as to avoid disappointment.

Game Pass February Announcement Date

Game Pass titles don’t have a set reveal date, and Microsoft usually teases them at regular intervals. Expect some mention of the lineup in the opening days of November, with more revealed through Twitter posts (and sometimes memes) in the weeks that follow.

We’ll be sure to update this page as we hear more.