Xbox fans react to "asinine" Series S hard drive space rumors - Dexerto

After news leaked online that the Xbox Series S, Microsoft’s budget console this Fall, would supposedly only have 364GB of usable storage, fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure about the minuscule amount of space, resulting in some pretty hilarious reactions.

For all intents and purposes, the Xbox Series S is set to be Microsoft’s trump card this fall. The digital-only console is only $299/£249, making it the cheapest next-generation console on the market, which gives the company a huge advantage over Sony, who’s cheapest console is $399/£359.

Beyond the fact that it’s a digital-only console, one of the main disadvantages of the S is the small hard drive, clocking in at an advertised size of 512GB, which only slightly above the size of standard current-gen hard drives.

That might not be completely truthful, however, as a new leak on Reddit claims that the actual, usable size of the hard drive is only 364GB, due to the number of pre-installed apps and features available on the Series S.

As expected, most people are viewing this as a completely ridiculous amount of space, with some people seemingly getting very upset at Microsoft for even thinking it’s acceptable.

All digital console has 364 GB space?? Asinine https://t.co/42STtvIctd — 🍄丂卄尺ㄖㄖ爪乇ㄚ™ 🎮 (@TheShroomeyOne) November 4, 2020

The size of some modern games is also of concern to some players. A few people pointed out that, because Modern Warfare and Warzone are anywhere between 100 and 200GBs, that single game has the potential to take up the majority of your space.

In other words, you can only load Call of Duty: Warzone lol. #Legend https://t.co/huzh5E6RGP — iTz L3G3ND³ (@DabizLegend) November 4, 2020

Looks like you won't be playing Modern Warfare on the Series S https://t.co/r4jJ59hjgH — Gender Commulist Nadine BLM🏳️‍⚧️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@Nadinosaurusrex) November 4, 2020

Wow that storage space is bad imagine if you are a COD player. https://t.co/kJwlmrvT0P — Calvin Philpott (@CalvinPhilpott) November 4, 2020

At the same time, some people talked about how ridiculous it was that other consoles have more usable space than the Series S. As one user below pointed out, the 500 GB PlayStation 3 (yes, you read that correctly) has more usable space than the Microsoft’s new console and that system came out almost 10 years ago.

My #ps3 has more useable space than this stupid machine https://t.co/1XvopqeXo7 — Dodgy Kebaab (@dodgykebaab) November 4, 2020

and y’all complain about PS5’s storage LOL https://t.co/OX8xgFACMO — Echo (@EchotheLombax) November 4, 2020

All in all, it seems like Series S fans are going to have a tough time with space on the console. While Microsoft is offering expandable storage that seems to be extremely convenient, it’s going to set back players hundreds of dollars.

That means that, even if the console is only $300, you might be spending the same amount of money as a Series X, after you buy it. Here’s hoping fans will be able to deleted some pre-installed features similar to mobile devices, otherwise, they’ll be running out of space real quick.