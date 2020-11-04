 Xbox fans react to "asinine" Series S hard drive space rumors - Dexerto
Xbox fans react to “asinine” Series S hard drive space rumors

Published: 4/Nov/2020 21:49

by Tanner Pierce
Microsoft

After news leaked online that the Xbox Series S, Microsoft’s budget console this Fall, would supposedly only have 364GB of usable storage, fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure about the minuscule amount of space, resulting in some pretty hilarious reactions.

For all intents and purposes, the Xbox Series S is set to be Microsoft’s trump card this fall. The digital-only console is only $299/£249, making it the cheapest next-generation console on the market, which gives the company a huge advantage over Sony, who’s cheapest console is $399/£359.

Beyond the fact that it’s a digital-only console, one of the main disadvantages of the S is the small hard drive, clocking in at an advertised size of 512GB, which only slightly above the size of standard current-gen hard drives.

That might not be completely truthful, however, as a new leak on Reddit claims that the actual, usable size of the hard drive is only 364GB, due to the number of pre-installed apps and features available on the Series S.

As expected, most people are viewing this as a completely ridiculous amount of space, with some people seemingly getting very upset at Microsoft for even thinking it’s acceptable.

The size of some modern games is also of concern to some players. A few people pointed out that, because Modern Warfare and Warzone are anywhere between 100 and 200GBs, that single game has the potential to take up the majority of your space.

At the same time, some people talked about how ridiculous it was that other consoles have more usable space than the Series S. As one user below pointed out, the 500 GB PlayStation 3 (yes, you read that correctly) has more usable space than the Microsoft’s new console and that system came out almost 10 years ago.

All in all, it seems like Series S fans are going to have a tough time with space on the console. While Microsoft is offering expandable storage that seems to be extremely convenient, it’s going to set back players hundreds of dollars.

That means that, even if the console is only $300, you might be spending the same amount of money as a Series X, after you buy it. Here’s hoping fans will be able to deleted some pre-installed features similar to mobile devices, otherwise, they’ll be running out of space real quick.

Overwatch

Game-breaking Overwatch bug makes Reaper invincible on Hanamura again

Published: 4/Nov/2020 21:48

by Theo Salaun
overwatch reaper hanamura
Blizzard Entertainment

Just months after being reported and patched, Reaper is, once again, teleporting into a Hanamura hiding spot that makes him an absolute terror to enemies as an invincible shadowy figure.

Back in July 2020, it was discovered that there is a staircase leading toward Hanamura’s second point that Reaper is able to Shadow Step inside of. Teleportation is a finicky science and, therefore, it is unsurprising that practically every patch is forced to address Reaper’s ability to teleport into “unintended locations.”

But, unlike most of the shotgun-wielding ghoul’s bugs, this Hanamura one appears to have somehow, someway made its return to the game’s 2CP map. Players are not thrilled about this issue and are trying to, once again, bring it to Blizzard Entertainment’s attention in hopes that it gets fixed.

While this glitched location is new to some players, it brings back unhappy memories for others. No matter which group you identify with, one has to imagine that the game’s fans would rather that this fix comes quickly and, in a vast departure from the previous occurrence, permanently.

 

As shown by Reddit’s ‘Jammie___Dodger,’ the secret spot is found right at the top of the stairwell that attackers typically use to begin their assault on Point B from its overlooking balconies. If the infamous member of Talon looks downward somewhere between the top two steps, he is able to teleport directly into the stone stairwell.

This leads to Reaper being within the impenetrable rocky location, yielding a comfortable sight line toward the attackers Point B spawn and a dangerous spot for ambushes.

Reaper shrugs his shoulders
Blizzard Entertainment
Reaper is stealthy and does not want to be blamed for how OP his teleportation can sometimes be.

While it’s not the most useful glitch in the world, it can be taken advantage of, on defense, to shock enemies with a surprise Death Blossom from behind as they move toward the second point. 

As shown in the past, you can also shoot enemies through the staircase and emerge from it very easily. But it appears that they can not harm you in return, until you make your exit. This compounds the bug’s impact and makes it a definite priority for Blizzard to patch out as soon as possible.