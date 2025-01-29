Gaming

WWE 2K25 roster list: All confirmed wrestlers so far

Brad Norton
Roman Reigns in WWE 2K252K Games

The WWE 2K25 roster is starting to take shape as dozens of wrestlers, past and present, have been confirmed for this year’s game. From Hall of Fame legends like The Undertaker to modern-day superstars like Gunther and Rhea Ripley, here’s the full rundown on the stacked lineup of available wrestlers.

With each passing year comes a new WWE game and like clockwork, we’re now barreling towards the release of 2K25. This year’s entry brings a number of fresh match types, gameplay features like The Island, and expands on key features like GM Mode getting online support, but above all else, it’s set to include the biggest roster in franchise history.

Of course, there are wrestlers from the main roster spanning both Raw and Smackdown, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. With NXT once again coming into its own, plenty of superstars from the third brand are joining the game too, as are all manner of legends throughout the history of sports entertainment. 

We’ve got you covered below with a comprehensive look at every single wrestler confirmed for WWE 2K25 as of January 28, 2025. Rest assured, we’ll be updating the list with every new announcement.

Raw roster

WWE 2K25 CM Punk2K Games
CM Punk was among the first superstars confirmed for WWE 2K25. His first year back in the base game after his WWE return.

Male Superstars

  • Bron Breakker
  • Carlito
  • CM Punk
  • Damian Priest
  • Dominik Mysterio
  • Drew McIntyre
  • Gunther
  • R-Truth
  • Rey Mysterio
  • Sami Zayn
  • Seth Rollins
    • Seth Rollins ‘22 (Shield)
  • Sheamus

Female Superstars

  • Bayley
  • Becky Lynch
  • Liv Morgan
  • Maxxine Dupri
  • Natalya
  • Raquel Rodriguez
  • Rhea Ripley
  • Shayna Baszler

Smackdown roster

Solo Sikoa's Bloodline in WWE 2K252K Games
WWE 2K25 wouldn’t be complete without Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline.

Male Superstars

  • Austin Theory
  • Carmelo Hayes
  • Cody Rhodes
  • Dexter Lumis
  • Erick Rowan
  • Grayson Waller
  • Jacob Fatu
  • Jey Uso
    • Jey Uso (Elite)
  • Jimmy Uso
  • Joe Gacy
  • John Cena
  • Kevin Owens
  • LA Knight
  • The Miz
  • Randy Orton
  • Roman Reigns
    • Roman Reigns (Elite)
  • Solo Sikoa
  • Tama Tonga
  • Tonga Loa
  • Uncle Howdy

Female Superstars

  • Bianca Belair
  • Chelsea Green
  • Jade Cargill
  • Michin
  • Nia Jax
  • Nikki Cross
  • Tiffany Stratton

NXT roster

Shayna Baszler vs Lola Vice in WWE 2K252K Games
NXT is getting plenty of spotlight in this year’s release.

Male Superstars

  • Ethan Page
  • Oba Femi
  • Trick Williams

Female Superstars

  • Gigi Dolin
  • Jacy Jayne
  • Kelani Jordan
  • Lola Vice
  • Rozanne Perez
  • Thea Hail

Legends roster

2K Games
The Undertaker takes center stage as a cover Legend for WWE 2K25.

Male Superstars

  • Batista
  • Booker T
  • Bret “The Hitman” Hart
  • DDP
  • Eddie Guerrero
  • Rob Van Damn
  • The Rock
    • The Rock (Nation of Domination)
  • Rowdy Roddy Piper
  • Stone Cold Steve Austin
  • Ultimate Warrior
  • Umaga
  • The Undertaker
    • The Undertaker ‘90 (Deadman)
    • The Undertaker (Elite)
  • Yokozuna

Female Superstars

  • Chyna
  • Lita
  • Stacy Keibler
  • Trish Stratus

Managers

Paul Heyman on the cover of WWE 2K252K Games
Paul Heyman features on the cover of WWE 2K25.
  • Brother Love
  • Mr. Fuji
  • Paul Heyman

That’s the full rundown on every confirmed member of the WWE 2K25 roster but be sure to check back often as we’ll update the list with new announcements.

