WWE 2K25 roster list: All confirmed wrestlers so far

The WWE 2K25 roster is starting to take shape as dozens of wrestlers, past and present, have been confirmed for this year’s game. From Hall of Fame legends like The Undertaker to modern-day superstars like Gunther and Rhea Ripley, here’s the full rundown on the stacked lineup of available wrestlers.

With each passing year comes a new WWE game and like clockwork, we’re now barreling towards the release of 2K25. This year’s entry brings a number of fresh match types, gameplay features like The Island, and expands on key features like GM Mode getting online support, but above all else, it’s set to include the biggest roster in franchise history.

Of course, there are wrestlers from the main roster spanning both Raw and Smackdown, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. With NXT once again coming into its own, plenty of superstars from the third brand are joining the game too, as are all manner of legends throughout the history of sports entertainment.

We’ve got you covered below with a comprehensive look at every single wrestler confirmed for WWE 2K25 as of January 28, 2025. Rest assured, we’ll be updating the list with every new announcement.

Raw roster

2K Games CM Punk was among the first superstars confirmed for WWE 2K25. His first year back in the base game after his WWE return.

Male Superstars

Bron Breakker

Carlito

CM Punk

Damian Priest

Dominik Mysterio

Drew McIntyre

Gunther

R-Truth

Rey Mysterio

Sami Zayn

Seth Rollins Seth Rollins ‘22 (Shield)

Sheamus

Female Superstars

Bayley

Becky Lynch

Liv Morgan

Maxxine Dupri

Natalya

Raquel Rodriguez

Rhea Ripley

Shayna Baszler

Smackdown roster

2K Games WWE 2K25 wouldn’t be complete without Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline.

Male Superstars

Austin Theory

Carmelo Hayes

Cody Rhodes

Dexter Lumis

Erick Rowan

Grayson Waller

Jacob Fatu

Jey Uso Jey Uso (Elite)

Jimmy Uso

Joe Gacy

John Cena

Kevin Owens

LA Knight

The Miz

Randy Orton

Roman Reigns Roman Reigns (Elite)

Solo Sikoa

Tama Tonga

Tonga Loa

Uncle Howdy

Female Superstars

Bianca Belair

Chelsea Green

Jade Cargill

Michin

Nia Jax

Nikki Cross

Tiffany Stratton

NXT roster

2K Games NXT is getting plenty of spotlight in this year’s release.

Male Superstars

Ethan Page

Oba Femi

Trick Williams

Female Superstars

Gigi Dolin

Jacy Jayne

Kelani Jordan

Lola Vice

Rozanne Perez

Thea Hail

Legends roster

2K Games The Undertaker takes center stage as a cover Legend for WWE 2K25.

Male Superstars

Batista

Booker T

Bret “The Hitman” Hart

DDP

Eddie Guerrero

Rob Van Damn

The Rock The Rock (Nation of Domination)

Rowdy Roddy Piper

Stone Cold Steve Austin

Ultimate Warrior

Umaga

The Undertaker The Undertaker ‘90 (Deadman) The Undertaker (Elite)

Yokozuna

Female Superstars

Chyna

Lita

Stacy Keibler

Trish Stratus

Managers

2K Games Paul Heyman features on the cover of WWE 2K25.

Brother Love

Mr. Fuji

Paul Heyman

That’s the full rundown on every confirmed member of the WWE 2K25 roster but be sure to check back often as we’ll update the list with new announcements.