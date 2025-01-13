WWE 2K25 reportedly adding major NBA 2K feature and this long-awaited match type

New details about WWE 2K25 have reportedly been leaked ahead of the game’s announcement later in January.

2K Games is preparing to unveil loads of WWE 2K25 details on January 28, but according to HipHopGamer, we already know some of the new content planned for the yearly wrestling video game.

In a new video, HipHopGamer talked over an interview he did with Visual Concepts’ Bryan Williams where the developer teased a new match type that would be a first for the 2K series as well as other features.

Well, HipHopGamer has apparently figured out exactly what Williams was referring to and updated fans in a new clip posted to social media.

NBA 2K’s “The City” reportedly coming to WWE 2K25

According to HipHopGamer, NBA 2K’s ‘The City’ mode is coming to WWE 2K25.

The City is a customizable hub that players can roam and use to load up game modes and it’s easy to imagine how such a feature could work in WWE.

“You will be able to walk around a whole city in WWE, meet up with people, wrestle people, everything is here,” he said. “Get ready for WWE 2K25 in a way that you’ve never seen it before.”

This isn’t the only new feature supposedly coming, either. As HipHopGamer also noted, the team is finally going to let male and female wrestlers compete against each other.

WWE 2K25 is reportedly adding intergender matches

During HipHopGamer’s interview with Bryan Williams, the dev hyped up a new match type that would be “first” for the franchise.

“Probably one of the most unique types of matches from a visual stand point,” Williams said. “It requires a lot of heavy lifting and rethinking how we do certain things, but fans saw what we did with WWE 2K23 and the introduction of the War Games match.”

According to HipHopGamer, one of these new modes is an intergender match, so players will be able to see, for example, Jade Cargill pick up The Undertaker and Goldberg spear Bianca Belair.

Interestingly, Rhea Ripley, the current Women’s World Champion had called for intergender matches to be added to WWE 2K games a couple of years ago, and it seems like she’ll finally get her wish.

Of course, until these details are confirmed, take them with a grain of salt. Luckily though, we won’t have long to wait until more info about WWE 2K25 is revealed as more details are slated to be announced on January 28.