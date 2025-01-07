WWE 2K25 announced: First roster details, cover star, more

WWE 2K25 has officially been announced and we’ve even got our first look at the game in action. From platform details to the cover star, here’s everything we know thus far.

Another year on the calendar means another new WWE game. Typically releasing in the first quarter of the year, the spotlight is now being thrust upon WWE 2K25, and although it’s early days yet, we have our very first official details to go off.

First teased during WWE Raw’s premiere on Netflix on January 6, 2025, the next iteration of the game is fast approaching with all-new enhancements and roster updates to keep fans satisfied.

Below is a comprehensive rundown on everything we know about the next WWE game so far.

At the time of writing, there is no confirmed release date for WWE 2K25, though we do have a good idea of when it’ll come out.

Ever since taking a break from 2K titles in 2019, the release cadence has followed a pattern. WWE 2K22 hit store shelves on March 11, 2022, and each annual installment has mirrored it since. Below is a quick look at the release dates of the last three games:

WWE 2K22: Released March 11, 2022

WWE 2K23: Released March 17, 2023

WWE 2K24: Released March 8, 2024

As a result, we can certainly expect WWE 2K25 to release at some stage in March, 2025, barring any unforeseen delays. We’ll update you here once a solid release date has been announced.

Platforms

Heading to the WWE 2K site confirms WWE 2K25 is set to release across PC (Steam), PlayStation, and Xbox.

For now, however, it’s unclear if this year’s release will be a current-gen-only title, or continue to support previous-gen hardware including the PS4 and Xbox One.

There’s also currently no telling if we might see this year’s WWE game on the heavily rumored Nintendo Switch 2. We’re sure to learn plenty more in the coming weeks so check back soon.

Who is the WWE 2K25 cover star?

Roman Reigns is the cover star of WWE 2K25. After his monumental win over Solo Sikoa to kickoff the Netflix era of Raw, Reigns was later seen walking through the hallways backstage with his Wise,an, Paul Heyman.

Reigns teased his next appearance on TV would be the Monday, January 27, 2025 episode of Raw. As a door closed behind him, a label for WWE 2K25 was on full display, indicating the Original Tribal Chief will be present on this year’s cover.

The game’s Steam page then leaked the cover early, confirming none other than the former Big Dog is on the cover of WWE 2K25.

2K Games / WWE WWE 2K25’s cover features Roman Reigns front and center alongside his Wiseman, Paul Heyman.

At least, we can expect to see Roman on one version of the game, given 2K often releases multiple tiers with various covers (look no further than 2K24’s 40 Years of WrestleMania edition).

While Roman appeared on the 2K20 cover, he did so alongside Becky Lynch. This year, it seems he’s gearing up to take over the full box.

Of course, there’s always a chance he again shares it with his Bloodline, or perhaps even his familial rival Solo Sikoa. For now, our money is on the former happening, as it’s only right to honor the one true Tribal Chief.

WWE 2K25 roster details

Moments after the first tease during the Netflix premiere of Raw, Xbox provided our very first look at WWE 2K25 in action. Four superstars were revealed in their own screenshots, confirming the first batch of wrestlers for this year’s roster.

Among the reveals was none other than CM Punk, who looks to be joining the launch-day roster this time around, after appearing in a DLC pack for 2K24. Alongside him is current WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, now-former Women’s Champ Liv Morgan, and one-half of the Terror Twins, Damian Priest.

2K Games then followed up with its own quick reveal, adding one-time hugger turned Damage CTRL founder Bayley to the list as well.

Confirmed roster so far:

Bayley

CM Punk

Cody Rhodes

Damian Priest

Liv Morgan











This is no doubt only the tip of the iceberg as WWE 2K rosters typically include dozens of current and former superstars spanning all major brands, including NXT. We’ll be sure to update you here as any other names are confirmed for WWE 2K25.